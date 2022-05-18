ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Cabinet Approves Finnish, Swedish NATO Request, Says Minister

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cabinet has approved Finland and Sweden's request to join the NATO...

