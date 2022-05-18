ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

NANCI GIBSON

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanci Ione Goetzel Gibson, 73, of Austin, passed away on April 27, 2022, in Bastrop. Nanci was born in Alice to the parents of John Henry and Elizabeth “Dottie” Goetzel on April 21, 1949. She graduated from Jourdanton High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Pleasanton Express

WILLIAM RUKS

We are heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of William Clayton Ruks, “Billy” aka “Rockstar” born on Feb. 14, 1976, in San Antonio. Billy tragically left us and gained his wings and went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022, at the age of 46.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

MICHAEL BLEVINS

Michael Anthony Blevins of Leming passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born in Jourdanton on March 27, 1972, to Charles and Ernestine (Espinosa) Blevins. Michael was a kind, tenderhearted man who loved spending time with his family, including his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a hardworking man, who loved fishing, hunting and being outdoors.
LEMING, TX
Pleasanton Express

News Briefs

For the 2022-2022 school year, Poteet ISD is excited to announce the start of a pre-kindergarten 3-year-old program. With this addition to the elementary and enrollment growth, the 3rd grade students will be attending Poteet Intermediate beginning in the 2022- 23 school year. Poteet Elementary will become a Pre-kindergarten 3-second grade campus and Poteet Intermediate will become a 3rd-5th grade campus. As a district, Poteet ISD is experiencing growth and want to have a proactive approach to meet the needs of their students in the community.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

A PICTURE WORTH EVERY PENNY

The highest priced item at the live auction during the Jourdanton Sports Award banquet on Monday, May 9, was a photo by Joe David Cordova showing the 2021-22 Jourdanton Squaw basketball team in a huddle with head coach Darrell Andrus. The picture sold for $2,000 to Chile Bandera. Juan and Angie Aguilar, owners of Chile Bandera, then gifted the photo to the Dorroh family. Emma Dorroh, a senior on the 2021-22 Squaws basketball team finished her career with over 1,000 points. Shown in the picture from L-R are Juan Aguilar, Angie Aguilar, Emma Dorroh, Kimberly Dorroh, Maggie Huddleston and Diego Huddleston. Joe David Cordova, who took the photo that went for $2,000, also took the photo of the proud new owners of one of his photos. See page 4C for more from the Jourdanton Sports Award Banquet and see next week’s issue for winners from the Charlotte and McMullen County Sports Award Ceremonies.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Annual STCA All-Star Games to be played in Pleasanton, Jourdanton this Saturday

This Saturday some of the senior athletes from around the area will get one last chance to lace up their basketball shoes or put on their football pads as high schoolers. The annual South Texas Coaches Association All Star Games will be contested on Saturday for basketball and football. Charlotte, Jourdanton, Pleasanton and Poteet will be well represented in each game.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest’s Report – Lytle

Greetings from Lytle PD, We have uploaded the weekly report to our website. You can find it at www.lytletx.org/ police. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the Current Weekly Report. We caught a little break this week with only 47 calls! Officers conducted 38 traffic stops....
LYTLE, TX
Pleasanton Express

POTEET COUNCIL SWORN IN

Henry Domniguez and Rick Flores were sworn into Places 2 and Place 3 for the Poteet City Council at their special meeting held May 17. They discussed some of their goals for the next two years which include fixing the streets and providing clean water. The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be June 7. Nick Sanchez will be sworn into Place 1 on May 23.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Tuttle Outdoor Power breaks ground on new location

After almost 90 years in the City of Poteet, Tuttle Outdoor Power is moving to Pleasanton off I-37, north of Hwy. 97. Owners Evan and Erinn Walker on May 13 broke ground at their new location alongside Erinn’s parents, Caron and Eldon Tuttle, as well as em- ployees of Tuttle Outdoor Power, family, friends and members of the community.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Rep. Cuellar Secures $1.225 Million for Atascosa Health Center

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar announced Wednesday that Atascosa Health Center will receive $1,225,510 through the Health Resources & Services Administration, a subsidiary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The funding will support the Health Center cluster in Atascosa County. The HRSA grant awarded will be used...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

