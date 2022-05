Cemeteries are the place to find your history and they can be quite peaceful. We at the Historical Commission take our work with cemeteries seriously, although we are just guides to cemetery rules and regulations. We do not provide legal advice nor are we an enforcement agency; there are specialized folks in our community for that. While cemetery regulations can be confusing, we are here to help, and if we can’t, you will be directed to the place with an answer, jurisdiction or resolution. The Texas Historical Commission charges us (the local historical commissions) with the duty of maintaining historical resources and cemeteries that are on that list. So, occasionally I prod the family to go on a country drive while we check on markers and cemeteries. This past weekend was no different. We visited a very rural cemetery in between Charlotte and Jourdanton. I really couldn’t give you a real in-between description, but the dirt all around was red, which led me to jokingly proclaim to Leigh Ann (my wife), “We’re definitely in Charlotte!”

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO