Royal Farmer’s Market Saturday

Seniors over the age of 60 are encouraged to stop by Bountiful Blessings’ Farmer’s Market, on Wednesday, June 8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The market is open for everyone to shop, but seniors will receive a $20 Farmer’s Market Nutrition Voucher Booklets to spend that day. Please bring your government-issued ID. The market will be located at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Main St. in Pleasanton.
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank will host a mega food distribution event at Gustafson stadium. The event will take place on Friday, May 20. To participate you must register before attending. To register you can CLICK HERE. The Food Bank is also looking for helpful volunteers to...
SAN ANTONIO - If you like fried catfish then this is for you!. This week we are profiling a popular seafood restaurant as the winner of our Blue Plate Award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. They are known for the best seafood in San Antonio, and at this soul...
HELOTES, Texas — Juicy burgers, fried catfish and hand-battered onion rings are sure to make your stomach growl at one local Veteran-owned and operated restaurant. It's called 6 Klicks Cafe. They're located on 12916 Bandera Road and open every day except Monday's. As for the name, well, "It’s military...
Bigfoot VFD is hosting a Community Awareness Event on Saturday, May 21 from 9am – noon at the Bigfoot Fire Station, 13988 FM 472. Come out to the fire station to find out about business services that are available in the local area as well as services provided by Frio County and local utility providers. Visit with Frio County candidates, check out the fire trucks, try out a fire hose.
Over $100,000 was raised by this amazing community during the 1st Annual Audrey Jane’s Light event held at Devine Acres this past Saturday, May 14. The event was held in honor of Audrey Capps, 4 years old, as she battles a very rare and devastating disease called A-T (or Ataxia Telangiectasia).
The Pleasanton Express brought home 17 awards from the South Texas Press Association (STPA) and 13 awards from Texas Gulf Coast Press Association (TGCPA) Better Newspaper Contests. The North and East Texas Press Association (NETPA) judged the STPA contest and the TGCPA was judged by the Panhandle Press Association. The...
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio says a program tackling food deserts is having a big impact across different communities. “In the past year, we have sold over 100,000 pounds produce out of all of our stores,” Becca Hurliman, Healthy Corner Stores Program specialist said. The...
Pleasanton FFA is collecting donations for the Texas FFA’s Stock the Backpack service initiative. Donations can be dropped off at the Pleasanton Express office. Call or text Kinsley at 830-321-2101 or more information. Donations are due by Friday, July 8. More details coming soon.
Jourdanton Volunteer Fire Department’s 32nd Annual Cookoff will be this Friday and Saturday, May 20-21. Join them at the Jourdanton City Park for some delicious barbecue, live and silent auctions, cornhole tournament and more. There is a $175 entry fee and categories include chicken, ribs, pork and brisket. Jackpots are $25 each.
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Texas A&M Forest Service is warning Texans about the potential for wildfires Thursday and Friday. Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources have responded to four wildfires in portions of the Panhandle and West Texas so far this week. Those fires have burned roughly 10,610 acres across the state.
SAN ANTONIO – Brackenridge Park is going to the goats. The Brackenridge Park Conservancy and the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department have hired 150 goats to assist with clearing out overgrown vegetation throughout 7 acres of the park. The goats were contracted through a company called Rent-A-Ruminant. “Goats,...
SAN ANTONIO — Everything including gas and groceries is more expensive these days. But if there’s one thing that we can really count on and love about the Alamo City, it's that we can get some amazing food at a great rate. Many people have chosen to move...
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) is hosting a free household hazardous waste event on Saturday, May 21. SWMD customers can bring items like paint, oil, chemicals, pesticides, batteries and electronics to dispose of during the event. Here’s a full list of...
This weekend, Connecticut-based Wayback Burgers will open its third San Antonio location, this one in the city’s northwest quadrant. The chain — known for monstrous nine-patty cheeseburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes — will hold a Saturday, May 21 grand opening for the new store, located at 11707 Bandera Road.
Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos is eyeing the far West Side for its sixth Alamo City location, MySA reports. The SeaWorld-area store will open by early 2023. Torchy's officials told the news site that the new restaurant, located at 9602 State Highway 151, suite 101, will span 3,800 square feet and include both indoor and patio seating.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio area music scene is about to hit another high note with the reopening of the Real Life Amphitheater in Selma. The amphitheater has not hosted a mainstream concert since the late 2000s, when it was called the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater. River City Community Church bought the property in 2011 after it closed and maintained the venue for years.
SAN ANTONIO — For most, the horse-drawn carriages in San Antonio are a normal part of the city’s downtown scene, but an animal rights activist who goes by Lupita says she sees animals being overworked. “Horses belong on the fields, not streets,” Lupita chanted in the heart of...
Comments / 0