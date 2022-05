Nobody knows how to treat themselves better on their birthday than Yo Gotti. Just a year ago, the rapper and label head revealed his aim to “spend at least a million on my birthday” every year. And while last year he dropped $1.1 million on some watches, this year he got a little more practical. Back in 2020, Gotti made headlines when he celebrated his birthday by purchasing a $180,000 turquoise Richard Mille watch, as well as a matching fleet of vehicles.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO