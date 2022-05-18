Glo Noodle House Brings First Class Ramen to Tennyson

Ask any home cook which kitchen appliance they rely on the most, for getting family meals together quickly and many will say the same answer: the Instant Pot. What is it about this specific gadget that just makes dinner better (and easier)? Well, it does all the work—fast. Hence the name: INSTANT Pot. It’s speedier than the slow cooker and air fryer, but churns out the same delicious recipes in half the time. Which is something we can all get behind. And one of the best things to make in the Instant Pot is a traditionally slooooow roasted recipe: a whole chicken.

