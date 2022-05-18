ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Glo Noodle House Brings First Class Ramen to Tennyson

By Colin Wrenn
303magazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRamen has and always will be soul food. The rich broth inevitably warms eaters on the coldest days, almost instantly cures even the most trying of hangovers and without fail feels like the warm embrace from an old friend. When done right, ramen is emotional. That chef and owner...

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

4-Ingredient Pan-fried Ranch Tilapia Recipe Is a Flavorful 15-Minute Dinner

If dry ranch salad dressing mix makes chicken taste so amazing (check out this ranch baked chicken recipe), I wondered how it would do with fish. The verdict? Delicious!. This easy tilapia recipe has a simple coating of breadcrumbs and dry ranch dressing, then is quickly pan-fried in olive oil. The result is a flavorful, crispy piece of fish.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Mashed

How Portobello Mushrooms Became So Trendy In Recipes

Going to a get-together and finding out that the entrée has a portobello mushroom on it is definitely a fancy surprise — and a delicious one! The portobello mushroom is often preferred over other mushroom varieties for its richness, meatiness, and pronounced flavor. According to Fine Cooking, this...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

How To Enhance Store-Bought BBQ Sauce, According To Bobby Flay

Nothing jazzes up a bland dish like a squirt of your favorite barbecue sauce. Whether your burger needs a boost or your wings lack flavor, the sauce works as a convenient condiment that you can keep on hand for emergencies. When it comes to bbq sauce, no one's whipped up...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Eating Korean BBQ

Historically, Korean barbecue is believed to have originated in Central Asia among the Maek nomadic group who cooked seasoned meat over an open fire (via Korean BBQ). Since then, the preparation has taken the world by storm, and there are plenty of good reasons why. Consisting of a lineup of side dishes called banchan and flame-grilled strips of meat cooked right at the table, Korean barbecue is more of an adventure than a meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Noodle#Noodles#Food Drink#Blackbelly#Lombardi Brothers Meats
Parade

This Instant Pot Whole Roast Chicken Recipe Beats Every Other Way to Cook an Entire Bird

Ask any home cook which kitchen appliance they rely on the most, for getting family meals together quickly and many will say the same answer: the Instant Pot. What is it about this specific gadget that just makes dinner better (and easier)? Well, it does all the work—fast. Hence the name: INSTANT Pot. It’s speedier than the slow cooker and air fryer, but churns out the same delicious recipes in half the time. Which is something we can all get behind. And one of the best things to make in the Instant Pot is a traditionally slooooow roasted recipe: a whole chicken.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Tender Lemon Shortbread Recipe: A Lemony Taste of a Scottish Bakery

This dessert recipe may just be the perfect one for me. First, I love all things U.K. I studied abroad in England twice, visited Ireland twice (once with a friend and once with my siblings) and traveled to Scotland twice (once for work and once with my hubby). While abroad I fell in love with several different foods, mostly desserts, including shortbread.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Chef Emily Meggett Shares the Secrets to Her Famous Red Rice

Chef Emily Meggett has lived, loved, and fed folks on Edisto Island, South Carolina, for most of her 89 years. Her new book, Gullah Geechee Home Cooking ($35.49, bookstore.org), pays tribute to her ancestors, who settled the land where they were once enslaved and created a new cuisine of fresh, deeply flavorful dishes, including the beloved staple red rice.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
Parade

​​From Hoisin Sauce to Vegan Mushroom Sauce, Here are 13 Oyster Sauce Substitutions

Oyster sauce is a dark sauce with a thick consistency, normally made from oyster juices, sugar and salt. The sauce has an earthy, salty and sweet taste with a rich umami flavor profile and is traditionally used in meat and vegetable dishes in Cantonese, Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine. “The sauce was discovered in 1888, when a Chinese food stall owner, Lee Kim Sheung, accidentally left a pot of oyster soup on the boil for too long. Once the soup had boiled down to a thick, caramelized sauce, not wanting to waste the food, he tasted it,” says Rebecca Jane, a registered nutritional therapist and founder of NutriPOD. From then on, Sheung added it to all his dishes on his stall and called it “Oyster Sauce.”
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tu Salud

Brown Rice & Chickpea Paella

While our version of paella is packed with veggies and plant-based protein, it still retains the saffron-and-tomato-based flavor and color that traditional paella is known for. No need to be intimidated by the ingredient list — the super simple cooking method makes up for it. You can even use leftover Brown Rice to cut down the number of steps!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy