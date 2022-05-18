ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

4 arrested after gunfire at DC police impound lot in Anne Arundel Co.

By Alejandro Alvarez
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people have been arrested after shots were fired at a D.C. police impound lot in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Tuesday evening. D.C. police said a special police officer spotted a group of people tampering with vehicles on the temporary impound lot, a D.C. police-owned property...

WTOP

Person of interest sought in deadly NW shooting

Police are looking for a person of interest in a Monday shooting that killed a man near D.C.’s Thomas Circle. It happened on the east side of Thomas Circle just before 9:30 a.m., when officers were in the area patrolling and heard gunshots, said Assistant Chief Andre Wright. They...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC Special Police officer killed in Southeast shooting

D.C. police said that a special police officer from Prince George’s County, Maryland, was fatally wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when police said they responded to reports of gunshots in the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE. When they arrived, officers...
FORESTVILLE, MD
WTOP

3-vehicle crash in Seat Pleasant kills 1

One person is dead after a three-car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue between Hampton Park Boulevard and Hill Road in Seat Pleasant, Seat Pleasant Police said. Prince George’s County Fire Department told WTOP that...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
WTOP

Park Police seek info on BW Parkway road rage incidents

U.S. Park Police are on the hunt for information in a series of road rage incidents on the Baltimore Washington Parkway last Friday. Police said it happened between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The vehicle they’re looking for is a four-door black Ford Fusion driven by a Black woman with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bay Net

Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect In Waldorf Robbery Case

WALDORF, Md. – On May 18 at 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Post Office Road near Henry Ford Circle for the report of a citizen robbery. A preliminary investigation showed the victim was walking home from work when he was approached by a male who displayed a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied and gave the suspect his wallet.
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Woman struck in apparent Alexandria hit and run

Fairfax County Police say a woman is in the hospital this morning after being hit by a car in Alexandria. It happened after 10 o’clock near the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive. The car struck the female pedestrian, and the driver left the scene. She was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Montgomery Co. executive candidates debate reopening White’s Ferry

Five candidates for Montgomery County executive squared off in a debate in Poolesville, Maryland, Sunday night touching on issues impacting the western part of the county, known as the “upcounty.”. The first topic of discussion was how to reopen White’s Ferry. A disagreement between owners shuttered the ferry in...
POOLESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Marylanders Face Federal Charges For Impersonating Deputy US Marshals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland residents face federal charges for impersonating deputy U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Antione Tuckson, 37, of Waldorf, for false impersonation of an officer and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Co-conspirator Nijea Rich, 40, of Lexington Park is charged with impersonating a federal officer and conspiracy to impersonate a federal officer, officials said. The suspects participated in criminal conduct while posing as U.S. Marshals, according to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Mathew Silverman. He said the offense “presents a grave risk to the community and undermines all the incredible work done by deputies who have earned the right to wear our badge.” Officials said if convicted, Tuckson faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal on top of a maximum of 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rich faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy.
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Couple killed after fiery crash in Prince George's County, police say

GLENN DALE, Md. - Two people are dead after a fiery crash Saturday morning in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12200 block of Annapolis Road near Fairwood Parkway in Glenn Dale, Maryland. Police said a...
GLENN DALE, MD
WTOP

DC-bound Megabus overturns on I-95 near Baltimore, injuring dozens

A coach bus overturned Sunday morning while traveling south to D.C. on Interstate 95 through Baltimore County, Maryland, sending about a third of its passengers to the hospital. The Baltimore County Fire Department said that 27 of 47 passengers, including the driver, were injured when the Megabus overturned around 7...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 dead in fatal District Heights crash

A woman is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Prince George’s County on Friday night. The two-car crash happened right before 8 p.m. on Marlboro Pike in District Heights. Prince George’s County Police say one driver had minor injuries and another was critically injured. Both...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Man found shot and killed in Hyattsville parking lot

A man was found shot to death in Hyattsville, Maryland, in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, according to police. Prince George’s County Police said they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, near the Maryland-D.C. border. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Fredericksburg police officers come to aid of choking toddler

What began as a simple traffic stop became a race to save a life when police officers in Fredericksburg, Virginia, came to the aid of a choking toddler. Thursday morning, Fredericksburg Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle for potential speeding in the 500 block of Emancipation Highway. That...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

