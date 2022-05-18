ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton playoff journey is stopped by Robstown

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasanton’s baseball team entered the area round of the playoffs against the Robstown Cottonpickers having won three straight games by at least nine runs. The Eagles had won a warmup game against Crystal City 10-0 on April 29 before sweeping Uvalde in the Bi-district round by outscoring the Coyotes 23-5 over...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

wimberleyview.com

Texans push top ranked Pirates to limit

Just as the Wimberley baseball team has done all season, the Texans were not going down without a fight regardless of who they played this season. That also meant playing in the No. 1 ranked team in all of 4A in the Area Round of the playoffs in an elimination game Saturday afternoon.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Scenes from the Jourdanton Sports Award Banquet

Jourdanton Athletic Director Darell Andrus on the right presents the winners of the Jourdanton spirit award. Nick Cordova on the left was given the Indian Spirit Award for the 2021-22 school year. Macey Briones, middle, was given the Squaw Spirit award for the 2021-22 school year. Cordova was a member of the Indian football and basketball teams. Briones was part of the Squaws volleyball and softball teams.
JOURDANTON, TX
kgns.tv

Garcia Returns Home to Sign with Trinity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Martin Tiger Kevin Garcia returned to Laredo, signing on to continue his playing days with Trinity University in the gym where his basketball journey started as a five year old. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
Sports
Pleasanton Express

A PICTURE WORTH EVERY PENNY

The highest priced item at the live auction during the Jourdanton Sports Award banquet on Monday, May 9, was a photo by Joe David Cordova showing the 2021-22 Jourdanton Squaw basketball team in a huddle with head coach Darrell Andrus. The picture sold for $2,000 to Chile Bandera. Juan and Angie Aguilar, owners of Chile Bandera, then gifted the photo to the Dorroh family. Emma Dorroh, a senior on the 2021-22 Squaws basketball team finished her career with over 1,000 points. Shown in the picture from L-R are Juan Aguilar, Angie Aguilar, Emma Dorroh, Kimberly Dorroh, Maggie Huddleston and Diego Huddleston. Joe David Cordova, who took the photo that went for $2,000, also took the photo of the proud new owners of one of his photos. See page 4C for more from the Jourdanton Sports Award Banquet and see next week’s issue for winners from the Charlotte and McMullen County Sports Award Ceremonies.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

McMullen’s Taylor to play in TABC All-Star Game Friday

Chloe Taylor has racked up several accomplishments in her McMullen County Cowgirl basketball career. This Friday the senior will be one of 24 players from across the state to take part in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) smallschool all-star game in San Antonio. Taylor will be on the...
MCMULLEN COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

EUGENE ARGUIJO

Eugenio “Gene” Gil Arguijo, 79, was born on the banks of the Atascosa River in Pleasanton on March 20, 1943, to Refugio Arguijo Sr. and Anselma Gil Arguijo. He was the youngest of seven children. He passed away peacefully in Pleasanton on May 14, 2022, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren as they read aloud his favorite book, The Old Man and the Sea. He was a family man and entrepreneur who was loved and is remembered by many.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

GREGORY VINGER

Gregory Alan Vinger, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2022. He was born April 12, 1953, in Glendale, California to Milford Vinger and Nina Lundak Vinger. Greg loved traveling and adventure. He was a pilot, snorkeler, white water rafter and a parasailer. He enjoyed watching thunderstorms, deer and feeding the birds.
GLENDALE, CA
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Their Amazon Wish List has been updated to include end-of-year needs. Donations needed are: pudding and Jello snack cups, Carnation drink mix, fruit snacks, tuna and chicken salad packs and boxed cereal. Stock the Backpack. Pleasanton FFA is collecting donations for the Texas FFA’s Stock the Backpack service initiative. Call...
PLEASANTON, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Texas Ferry Rides

Texas ferries are the best free rides in the state. The best free rides in Texas are the state's three ferries: the Lynchburg Ferry, Port Aransas Ferry, and Galveston-Bolivar Ferry. The Lynchburg Ferry is the oldest of the free ferries operating in Texas. Going back to pre-Republic of Texas, it...
Pleasanton Express

Tuttle Outdoor Power breaks ground on new location

After almost 90 years in the City of Poteet, Tuttle Outdoor Power is moving to Pleasanton off I-37, north of Hwy. 97. Owners Evan and Erinn Walker on May 13 broke ground at their new location alongside Erinn’s parents, Caron and Eldon Tuttle, as well as em- ployees of Tuttle Outdoor Power, family, friends and members of the community.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

MICHAEL BLEVINS

Michael Anthony Blevins of Leming passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born in Jourdanton on March 27, 1972, to Charles and Ernestine (Espinosa) Blevins. Michael was a kind, tenderhearted man who loved spending time with his family, including his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a hardworking man, who loved fishing, hunting and being outdoors.
LEMING, TX
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of H-E-B

H-E-B is one of the most popular grocery stores in the country, with a loyal following of Texans and ex-Texans, and for very good reason (via Eater). Not only does it offer huge numbers of products, but it also has a reputation for being one of the best places to work — both part-time and full-time — and for being an incredibly generous company that cares about the state and its population (via Texas Monthly).
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

River Walk prankster, Texas Bushman, scares tourists for laugh

When it comes to making prank videos, Joe Jones doesn’t beat around the bush. He just dresses as one. Jones scares up all sorts of laughs as the Texas Bushman, a practical joker in a leafy green ghillie suit who poses as a potted shrub and pops out at unsuspecting passersby. He records the whole thing and then posts videos of their hysterical reactions on YouTube and social media.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

MAKING A SPLASH

The City of Jourdanton held a soft opening for their new splash pad at the Jourdanton Aquatic Center this past weekend. Pictured, l-r, are council members Chester Gonzales, Norma Q. Ortiz, Mayor Robert “Doc” Williams, Jack Harrison, Raul Morales, “Patsy” Patricia J Elizabeth Tymrak- Daughtrey and City Manager Lamar Schulz. The splash pad is open Saturday and Sunday, noon-7 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. Children 3 and under are free. The pool’s opening date will be announced later. On opening day, an anonymous donor paid for the first 30 admissions.Statistics supplied by State Comptroller of Public Accounts Pleasanton Express Graphic.
JOURDANTON, TX

Community Policy