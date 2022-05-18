Pleasanton playoff journey is stopped by Robstown

The highest priced item at the live auction during the Jourdanton Sports Award banquet on Monday, May 9, was a photo by Joe David Cordova showing the 2021-22 Jourdanton Squaw basketball team in a huddle with head coach Darrell Andrus. The picture sold for $2,000 to Chile Bandera. Juan and Angie Aguilar, owners of Chile Bandera, then gifted the photo to the Dorroh family. Emma Dorroh, a senior on the 2021-22 Squaws basketball team finished her career with over 1,000 points. Shown in the picture from L-R are Juan Aguilar, Angie Aguilar, Emma Dorroh, Kimberly Dorroh, Maggie Huddleston and Diego Huddleston. Joe David Cordova, who took the photo that went for $2,000, also took the photo of the proud new owners of one of his photos. See page 4C for more from the Jourdanton Sports Award Banquet and see next week’s issue for winners from the Charlotte and McMullen County Sports Award Ceremonies.

JOURDANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO