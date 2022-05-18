ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

5 Things We Want in the Next Overwatch 2 Beta

By Adam Benjamin
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Overwatch 2 PvP beta came to a close on Tuesday, May 17, capping off three weeks of frenzied hero-shooter action. It was my first hands-on experience with the game, and the first anyone had really seen of it since the PvE demo at Blizzcon 2019 when the game was...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Dying Light studio teases its new fantasy RPG from ex-Witcher developers

Dying Light developer Techland offered a sneak peek at its next project, “a new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world,” in an update on Tuesday as the Polish studio tries to scale up development for its untitled fantasy role-playing game. The studio also offered a glimpse at who’s developing that new game, a team composed of talent behind CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher games and Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Two of 2021's Most Controversial Games

2021's most controversial game is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next week, and joining it is apparently going to be another one of 2021's most controversial games. More specifically, new leaks have revealed that come May 5, which is next Thursday, both Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 could be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play, which means if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will not have access to these games, but according to those that have played these games, you're not missing out on much.
FIFA
itechpost.com

How To Stream Video Games From Your Nintendo Switch to Twitch

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best handheld consoles of this generation. Its excellent variety of available games and smartly designed controls make it easy to use and widely popular as it means you can always get console-quality graphics when you game on the go or at home. However,...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Blizzard will show off more 'Overwatch 2' on June 16th

The first just wrapped up today, and Blizzard is already preparing to reveal what's next for the game with an event on June 16th. Details about what to expect are fairly thin for now, though the studio will provide some info on the next PvP beta as well as its plan for the coming months.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch League#Overwatch 2#Destiny 2#Game Mechanics#Video Game#Pvp
GamesRadar+

How to hard reset your Xbox Series X

If you're wondering how to hard reset an Xbox Series X, then you've probably got an issue that's caused your console to crash or freeze, preventing you from using the standard restarting methods. Thankfully, these problems are rare with the Xbox Series X, but they are still very frustrating as they can completely stop your console from functioning until remedial action is taken. We've got everything you need to know about performing an Xbox Series X hard reset, so hopefully you'll be gaming again in no time.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Rockstar Leak Has GTA Fans Seeing Red

Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" is one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time. The series' most recent entry, "Grand theft Auto 5," was its biggest title yet, breaking records across the board and becoming one of the top-selling games of all time (per USA Today). Naturally, fans were eager to see what Rockstar had in store for players with "Grand Theft Auto 6." Cut to nine years later, and there's still no release date for "GTA 6." Aside from a small footnote in a recent Rockstar blog post confirming the company is working on the title, there is very little known about the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Gameplay Leak Reveals First Look at New Game

A new Call of Duty leak is making the rounds. The leak doesn't come the way of official channels, but has been validated by several prominent Call of Duty leakers and insiders. That said, right now, it's not clear what exactly the footage is of. More specifically, it's not clear if it's pulled from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode or the rumored DMZ mode or if it's pulled from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Of course, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be very similar in terms of look and feel, so a leak for one is more or less a leak of the other, but they are technically separate products and right now there's no word of which the footage is of.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
DBLTAP

How to Unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends players are eager to learn how to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile. Apex Legends Mobile has its own platform-exclusive hero, Fade. That's right, this brand new addition to the playable character roster will only be available to play on the mobile version of the game. Unsurprisingly, he requires a unique avenue to unlock, leaving some players a bit confused on how to go about giving him a try.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ex-Skyrim Devs Announce New Survival Game Among the Trolls

A group of industry veterans who worked on classics such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 have announced a new survival game called Among the Trolls. There's no shortage of survival games out there at the moment thanks to titles like Rust, DayZ, Ark, The Long Dark, and many others, but the genre keeps growing. It was also recently confirmed that Conan Exiles developer Funcom is working on a new survival game set in the Dune universe, so it's rapidly expanding and will likely continue to as many developers find more and more success within it.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Riot Games Partner Up With Aim Lab

Riot Games, publisher and developer of popular first-person shooter VALORANT, is partnering up with aim training software Aim Lab. The partnership will bring the iconic shooter’s maps, physics, and weapons to closely emulate the feel of VALORANT within Aim Lab. Aim Lab will also become the official training and coaching platform for VALORANT, and Riot Games said in the blog post that they will work directly with Aim Lab to further enhance the training experience for VALORANT players. They also announced their plans to eventually accommodate players of their MOBA games, primarily League of Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft+ Classics Announced for PlayStation Plus

Ubisoft has announced that Ubisoft+, its own subscription service with various first-party video games, is officially coming to PlayStation in the future. While no definitive release for that has been announced, a smaller version of the subscription service called Ubisoft+ Classics will launch starting on May 24th as part of the new tiered version of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. Ubisoft+ Classics will include a selection of popular Ubisoft video games and access to those will be granted to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers and bundled with the service.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Twitch users can finally credit emote artists

When you think of Twitch, you think of Twitch chat. And when you think of Twitch chat, you think about emotes, the small, emoji-like images that are basically their own language on the streaming platform. Twitch’s global emotes, available to all streamers, are the starting point. But most Twitch streamers...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNET

Now Everyone Can Play Fortnite on iOS With Geforce Now

After a test period that began in January, Nvidia now allows everyone to play Fortnite on mobile with touch controls via GeForce Now -- in other words, it works on the iPhone as well as Android phones. This follows Microsoft's rollout of free cloud-based Fortnite via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the beginning of May. Both cloud gaming services are required to work in the Safari browser because of Apple's App Store policies, and ever since Apple gave a dedicated Fortnite app the boot we've been waiting for these workarounds (Google allows a GeForce Now app, at least).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard”s multiplayer is free for the next week

The multiplayer portion of Call Of Duty: Vanguard is currently free-to-play for an entire week as part of the game’s third season. According to a blog post from earlier this week (May 17), the multiplayer mode in Vanguard will be free between May 18 and 24, with players able to access all the maps and modes currently in the game, with over 20 maps and ten modes available in Vanguard’s multiplayer at present.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X release window narrows to Q4 2022

The PS5 and Xbox Series X version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will arrive by the end of this year. In a tweet earlier today, developer CD Projekt Red revealed the news as part of the celebrations around the game's seventh anniversary, telling fans that "we're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022." While we don't have an exact release date, there's a slim chance that we'll find out more over the next couple of months as the summer conferences move on.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Battlefield 2042 Is Being Majorly Scaled Back

"Battlefield" developer DICE has fought its own share of battles when it come to keeping fans invested following November's glitch-ridden launch of "Battlefield 2042." Regular players and even cheaters grew so frustrated by the title's numerous problems that they quit the game in droves. On Steam, the average number of players fell by over 60% from the game's November launch into December, before dropping over 60% again in January and February.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5's First Official Bundle Includes Horizon Forbidden West

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Some retailers have been bundling the elusive PS5 with games and accessories to get you to spend more on the console, but Sony is packaging the next-gen PlayStation console with major exclusive Horizon Forbidden West for its first official bundle. The US listings for both the PS5 and PS5 Digital edition are available through the PS Direct store.
RETAIL
CNET

The Sci-Fi Video Game Everyone Should Play at Least Once

As long as I live, I'll never forget the first time Outer Wilds made me say "holy shit." I'd gotten the launch keys to my spaceship for the first time. Still confused, still a little bit unsure. What's happening here? What is this video game about? How does this all work? Where am I supposed to be going?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy