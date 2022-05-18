Tuesday Action From Salem Little League

Adler William Waterbury, 11, of Sandoval passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on June 11, 2010, in Breese. Adler was a student at Sandoval Grade School where he made many good friendships and looked forward to recess. He loved to play sports and made quite the impression playing shortstop for his baseball team. Adler was a great team player with a never quit attitude whether he was helping get the runners out from shortstop or going in for two points in basketball. He had musical talents, playing trombone, and laying down a good beat as he was learning to play the drums. Adler was a gamer that celebrated victory royales while playing Fortnite. He excitedly watched wrestling, amazed at all the awesome wrestling moves the wrestlers used. He was a social butterfly who made friends easily and his loyalty could always be counted on. Adler brought so much light and joy to all those who knew and loved him as he was a true shining star. He will forever be remembered, as his life left an impact that can never be forgotten.

SANDOVAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO