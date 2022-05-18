Tuesday Action From Salem Little League

Gage Ian Rollinson, 19, of Sandoval passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on February 14, 2003, in Breese. Survivors that will remember Gage’s love for his family and friends include his parents Ashley and Ricky Niepoetter of Sandoval; grandparents Kim and Tim Starr of Sandoval, Donna and Rick Niepoetter of Sandoval, and Misty and Mark Rollinson of Centralia; great-grandfather Bert Rollinson of Centralia; siblings Rheagan, Trinity, Raider, and Arah; girlfriend Angel Reynolds; special friends Kaleb, Caden, Jerry, Reid, and Gordo; and a host of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
