Salem, IL

Tuesday Action From Salem Little League

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn softball majors at the Little League Complex, Dairy Queen took the loss to Landers 8-5. Ziva Owen led the way with 2 hits and an RBI, Jorja English a hit and 2 runs with an RBI. Kenzie Collier, Gabby Goosetree and Addy...

southernillinoisnow.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Drop Regional Semifinal To Robinson….Post Season Softball Scores

Robinson got a solo home run and a 3-run shot to pull away and they held off Salem late in a 4-2 win for the Lady Maroons. Salem’s season ends. They got stand up double from Lilly Blagoue and Olivia Paulson hit a 2-run double in the 6th to cut the deficit to 4-2. Salem would have the tying run at the plate in the final inning but a fly out ended their year. Robinson advances to play top seed Gillespie in today’s championship at Tully Park.
ROBINSON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wednesday cancellations

Salem Recreation Department/YMCA Men’s Softball Games are canceled tonight. Make-up games will be Monday, May 23rd at the same time.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

SC Opens Up Defense Of State Title With Comeback Win…1a Scores

In 1a yesterday, South Central opened up defense of their 1a state title with a 5-2, come-from-behind win over Red Hill in a game played in Louisville. The Cougars trailed 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth when they plated 3 runs. Chase Thompson, Ethan Watwood and Brandt Hiestand drove in Cougars runs. Watwood finished with a double and a triple and 2 runs scored as well. Anthony Buonaura was the winning pitcher going 6 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run with 5 strikeouts. Aidan Dodson got the final 3 outs for the save striking out 7 and not allowing a hit. The Cougars will get a 3rd try at the host North Clay Cardinals in tomorrow’s regional championship after the teams split 2 games this spring.
LOUISVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

McKowen Sets School 800m Record At State

Christ Our Rock sophomore 800m runner Sarah McKowen competed at the IHSA girls State Track & Field Finals at O’Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University. She ran a PR of 2:28.5 narrowly missing the finals by 3 spots and finishing 15th in 1a out of 31 runners. This was only her 3rd time running the 800m and she was ranked 25th going into the meet. She also set the Christ Our Rock school record in the 800. McKowen also holds the girls school record in the 3200 and 1600.
CHARLESTON, IL
Salem, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Salem, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Basch Adds All Conference Selection To Blue Angels

KC soccer coach Joe Basch has announced the signing of Hillsboro’s Abbigail Schreiber. She was a 1st team all-conference selection and also helped the Hilltoppers to a conference title in the spring. Abbigail also excelled at Basketball and volleyball while at Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

New recreational opportunities being added in Salem

The YMCA and City of Salem Recreation Director has announced the addition of two new recreation programs made possible by new facilities in Bryan Memorial Park. Jed Casburn says new co-ed disc golf and sand volleyball leagues will be offered starting this summer. “Disc golf has gotten more popular since...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 05/20 – Adler William Waterbury

Adler William Waterbury, 11, of Sandoval passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on June 11, 2010, in Breese. Adler was a student at Sandoval Grade School where he made many good friendships and looked forward to recess. He loved to play sports and made quite the impression playing shortstop for his baseball team. Adler was a great team player with a never quit attitude whether he was helping get the runners out from shortstop or going in for two points in basketball. He had musical talents, playing trombone, and laying down a good beat as he was learning to play the drums. Adler was a gamer that celebrated victory royales while playing Fortnite. He excitedly watched wrestling, amazed at all the awesome wrestling moves the wrestlers used. He was a social butterfly who made friends easily and his loyalty could always be counted on. Adler brought so much light and joy to all those who knew and loved him as he was a true shining star. He will forever be remembered, as his life left an impact that can never be forgotten.
SANDOVAL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 05/20 – Gage Ian Rolllinson

Gage Ian Rollinson, 19, of Sandoval passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on February 14, 2003, in Breese. Survivors that will remember Gage’s love for his family and friends include his parents Ashley and Ricky Niepoetter of Sandoval; grandparents Kim and Tim Starr of Sandoval, Donna and Rick Niepoetter of Sandoval, and Misty and Mark Rollinson of Centralia; great-grandfather Bert Rollinson of Centralia; siblings Rheagan, Trinity, Raider, and Arah; girlfriend Angel Reynolds; special friends Kaleb, Caden, Jerry, Reid, and Gordo; and a host of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
SANDOVAL, IL
Person
Colton Smith
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 05/24 – Hershel ‘Junior’ Dwight Jones, Jr.

Hershel “Junior” Dwight Jones, Jr. of Centralia, IL, passed away peacefully with his Daughter and Son by his side on May 16, 2022, at the age of 79. Junior was born May 7th, 1943 to Hershel “Dwight” Jones, Sr. and Elsie Anna (Torricelli) Jones. He married Shirley Ann (Orric) Jones on June 19th, 1965.
CENTRALIA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Du Quoin State Fair draws near

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WEHT) — In less than 100 days, Du Quoin will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of their state fair! Six concerts have been announced for their highly anticipated Pepsi Mid America River Radio Grandstand that runs during the fair. “We are 100 days out from the 100th Du Quoin State Fair and could […]
DU QUOIN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 05/20 – Melanie Kaye Manning

Melanie Kaye Manning, age 72 of Salem, passed away at her home on Monday, May 16, 2022. Melanie was born on December 23, 1949, in Salem, the daughter of Raymond and Rosemary (Farthing) Barham. She married Barry Manning on January 2, 1999, at the Odin Christian Church and he survives in Salem.
SALEM, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill couple suing over gurney fall

WOOD RIVER — A Bunker Hill man and his wife have filed suit against a nursing home and a hospital following his fall from a gurney. Ron Boden and his wife, Betty, of Bunker Hill, allege the Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and Integrity Healthcare of Wood River are responsible for a June 24, 2020, fall as Ron Boden was being transferred from the nursing to an ambulance. Ron Boden was a patient at the facility and was being discharged because no further medical services were needed.
BUNKER HILL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Halloween Parade Theme selected

The Centralia Halloween Parade committee delivered a pizza party to a Schiller Kindergarten students on Monday to announce one of their classmates had their entry selected as the theme for this year’s parade. Parade Chair Butch Mathis made the announcement. “This year was chosen by a kindergarten at Schiller...
CENTRALIA, IL
Telegraph

Severe storms headed for Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Alton

A band of storms is traveling across central Missouri and is expected to bring scattered severe thunderstorms to southwest Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service St. Louis office, the storms will have the capability to produce large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. The NWS is activating spotters across portions of southeast and central Missouri and southwest Illinois in preparation of the storms.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Softball
Sports
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Jasper, Shelby, Cumberland, Clay, and Effingham Counties Until 7:30pm

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Southern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramsey to Farina to 8 miles southwest of Helm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Edgewood and Iola around 655 PM CDT. Cowden and Beecher City around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Watson, Xenia, Bible Grove, Shumway, Stewardson, Flora, Louisville, Dieterich, Clay City, Montrose, Wheeler, Neoga, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Clay Walker performing in Marion this July

MARION - Country music singer Clay Walker will be performing in Marion later this Summer. Cody Dunbar Productions made the announcement this morning. Walker will be performing at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on Friday, July 8th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. They...
MARION, IL
northcountynews.org

Fatal crash outside Red Bud on Saturday

What started as a happy occasion quickly turned to a tragedy as an accident killed one and seriously injured another member of a wedding party over the weekend. On the afternoon of Saturday, May 14, Ryne Fithian, 25, of Sparta, and Allison Flynn, 22, of Sparta, had just gotten married and were on their way to their wedding reception with two other members of the wedding party, Chance Karnes, 20, of Herrin, and Destiny Gillihan, 20, of Batesville, AR, in the vehicle.
RED BUD, IL

