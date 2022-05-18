ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Butler County WPIAL teams struggle in early post-season

By Bob Cupp
 2 days ago

–Chartiers Valley eliminated Mars 8-6 in the Class 5A First Round. Char Valley scored three unearned runs in the top of the seventh to upset the Planets. –Bethel Park eliminated Seneca...

Good day for Seneca Valley, Mars and North Catholic in the WPIAL playoffs Thursday

–Mars-23 Shaler-2 in the Class 2A Quarterfinals. The Planets will meet South Fayette in the Semifinals Monday. –Seneca Valley-17 Bethel Park-1 in the Class 6A Quarterfinals. It was the Raiders sixth straight victory, as they ousted the defending WPIAL champions. Seneca Valley will meet Hempfield next Wednesday in the Semifinals.
WPIAL Playoff scores from Wednesday

–Seneca Valley defeated Hempfield 4-1 in the Class 6A First Round. –Knoch defeated Uniontown 2-1 in the First Round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Knights scored twice in the game, despite getting just one hit. Boys Lacrosse:. –Shady Side Academy eliminated Seneca Valley 24-7 in the Class 3A Quarterfinals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former Marquette Guard Greg Elliott Commits to Pitt

On Tuesday, former Marquette guard Greg Elliott committed to Pitt just days after taking an official visit to check out the program. Elliott is a 6-foot-3 guard who played four seasons for the Golden Eagles. This season, he averaged seven points per game as a senior and shot 39% from three-point range on a career-high 3.1 three-point attempts per game. Elliott’s addition will bolster Pitt’s back court with more veteran experience and will certainly provide much-needed shooting on the outside. In his career, he has played in over 110 games, scoring more than 640 points and hitting 94 threes. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
PITTSBURGH, PA
James P. Willison

James P. Willison, 88, of Hollidaysburg, PA formerly of Butler passed away on May 16, 2022 at UPMC Altoona. He was born March 23, 1934 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Russell Lee Willison and the late Lois (Peifly) Willison. James worked at Butler Armco Steel Corporation as a Forman...
BUTLER, PA
Mary Ellen Slack

Mary Ellen Slack of Butler, PA died on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Newhaven Court at Clearview following a brief illness. She was 86. Ellen, as she was known to most people, was born on a farm outside Fairmont, MN where she started her education in a one-room schoolhouse. In first grade her family purchased a farm near Armstrong, Iowa, where they lived when Ellen graduated from Armstrong High School.
BUTLER, PA
Bernstine takes District 8th

In the race for the 8th District Pennsylvania House seat, Aaron Bernstine surpassed John L. Kennedy and Eric Ditullio in unofficial votes during the primary election Tuesday. Combined with Lawrence County’s unofficial totals, Bernstine defeated Kennedy with 5,821 votes to 4,880 votes. According to unofficial results, Kennedy had 4,378...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Car flips, nearly hits house in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car flipped during a crash and nearly hit a home in Penn Hills. Watch the video from the crash scene: Click the video player above. The crash happened a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Shannon Road. The driver wasn't seriously hurt. The owner...
PENN HILLS, PA
SRU Interim Provost Announced

A top administrator at Slippery Rock University will continue on in the position he assumed on an acting basis earlier this year. SRU President Dr. William Behre has announced that Michael Zieg will serve as interim provost for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. That position is highest ranking official in...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Golf Outing To Celebrate Life Of Community Member

Local golfers are invited to take to the links the weekend to support a great cause. The John Hanna Living the Dream Tournament to benefit Butler Health System Cancer Support Services will take place Saturday at Lake Arthur Golf Club. For an entry fee of $100, participants can begin the...
BUTLER, PA
Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
County Seeking Camp Counselors For Summer

While more lifeguards are coming on board for the upcoming season, the county says they could use more camp counselors this summer. Parks and recreation officials say they have multiple positions available to help in a variety of programs. They say the ideal candidate is a college student who is...
BUTLER, PA
22 best bakeries in Pittsburgh

Certain neighborhoods seem synonymous with baked goods (in my mind, at least). It’s hard to think about the Strip District without imagining the crunch of anise almond-scented biscotti at Enrico’s, or Millvale without the concentrated sweetness of Jean-Marc Chatellier’s macarons, or Bloomfield without Paddy Cake, bound by tradition (and string).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Thomas Jefferson, Baldwin musicals receive Gene Kelly Award nominations

Thomas Jefferson and Baldwin high school’s spring musicals received nominations for Pittsburgh’s Gene Kelly Awards. Thomas Jefferson High School’s musical theater production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” has earned seven nominations, including for Best Musical. Thomas Jefferson’s “Legally Blonde” is one of two finalists for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jan “Denise” Maloney

Jan “Denise” Maloney, 62, of Clarion passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born in Kittanning on January 22, 1960. Jan enjoyed camping, nature, hiking, and crafts. She was known to be very generous and the “best mom ever”, so much so that everybody called her mom. She was loved and will be forever missed. Jan was the mother of Libbi Maloney and Katy Maloney; and sister of Becky Bonyak. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Lawrence and Audra Cathcart. All services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
CLARION, PA
Charles “Charlie” Turner Jr.

Charles “Charlie” Turner Jr., 78, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born in Johnstown on December 28, 1943 to the late Charles and Florence Turner Sr. Charles served his country honorably with the United States Navy and was known to be forever patriotic. He was employed as a welder at US Steel and owned a landscaping company located in Florida. Charles loved spending time with his kids, attending church, fishing, and Pittsburgh sports. He was loved and will be forever missed. Charles was the beloved husband of Robin (Connors) Turner since their marriage in 1996; father of Eric (Megan Walberg) Turner; guardian of Elijah Osche; brother of Linda (Ron) Kehl; grandfather of Colson Turner; and uncle to Randy (Sheri) Kehl. Family and friends received on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. A very warm thank you to Concordia Nursing Home, Good Samaritan Hospice, and Sarver Free Methodist Church.
BUTLER, PA

