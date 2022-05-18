Butler County WPIAL teams struggle in early post-season

On Tuesday, former Marquette guard Greg Elliott committed to Pitt just days after taking an official visit to check out the program. Elliott is a 6-foot-3 guard who played four seasons for the Golden Eagles. This season, he averaged seven points per game as a senior and shot 39% from three-point range on a career-high 3.1 three-point attempts per game. Elliott’s addition will bolster Pitt’s back court with more veteran experience and will certainly provide much-needed shooting on the outside. In his career, he has played in over 110 games, scoring more than 640 points and hitting 94 threes. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO