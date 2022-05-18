ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons post-draft roster review: Edge rusher

By Kevin Knight
The Falcoholic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the weakest position group on the roster heading into the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons knew they had significant work to do at EDGE to improve the NFL’s worst pass rush. With just 18 sacks in 2021, Atlanta’s defense simply lacked the ability to affect the QB—even with Dean Pees sending...

www.thefalcoholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Falcons’ Arthur Smith rebukes “dumbest thing I’ve ever heard”

After trading longtime franchise quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons are clearly looking to the future. But don’t tell head coach Arthur Smith that the focus is on 2023. Atlanta will have a new starting signal-caller for the first time in 14 seasons this year. It appears...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Browns Would Be Wise To Sign Clowney and Suh

The Cleveland Browns still have an obvious hole on their defense, the defensive line. That can be addressed by signing both Jadeveon Clowney and Ndamukong Suh. Clowney and Suh have been linked to Cleveland lately and could provide short-term help while they look to take the next step forward as a team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks work out S George Iloka

Iloka, 32, has an interesting career timeline. The former Cincinnati fifth-round pick did not play in 2019 or 2021. His 2020 ACL tear, sustained during an October practice with the Vikings, interrupted his chance at sticking in the league again. But the Seahawks may give him a chance to vie for a roster spot soon.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

The Falcons have built an extremely tall group of pass catchers

Following the suspension of Calvin Ridley and the decision to let Russell Gage walk, it became apparent that the Falcons had to totally rework their wide receiver’s room. After all, there was no way they were going to go into the season with Olamide Zaccheaus and Frank Darby as their top two wideouts. Now after a few months, they have completely redone their entire receiving group.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where. Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history. Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC. It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs. These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Tfl#Int#Pff#Pd
FanSided

3 rookies Patriots placed too much pressure on with aggressive draft slot

In true New England Patriots fashion, Bill Belichick made some unprecedented, yet seemingly calculated, moves in the 2022 NFL Draft. Rookie minicamp officially ended Sunday, leaving questions behind about how these players performed. One of which is perhaps the most glaring: did the Patriots organization put too much pressure on a few rookies with their potential aggressive reaches?
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy