Penn State wins bragging rights over Pitt in an old rivalry

Jan “Denise” Maloney, 62, of Clarion passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born in Kittanning on January 22, 1960. Jan enjoyed camping, nature, hiking, and crafts. She was known to be very generous and the “best mom ever”, so much so that everybody called her mom. She was loved and will be forever missed. Jan was the mother of Libbi Maloney and Katy Maloney; and sister of Becky Bonyak. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Lawrence and Audra Cathcart. All services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

CLARION, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO