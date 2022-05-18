ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State wins bragging rights over Pitt in an old rivalry

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penn State baseball team defeated Pitt 19-6 in a game played yesterday at PNC Park. The Nittany Lions...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

8th Grade Penn State Target Andre Clarke Jr. Speaks to NSN

Nittany Sports Now had a chance to speak with Andre Clarke Jr., an eighth grade corner back who recently scheduled an unofficial visit to Penn State on June 12. “I feel that the (James) Franklin program is one of the best programs in the country,” said Clarke in a text when asked about Penn State. “I love the navy jerseys with the white helmets. Amazing!!!”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
butlerradio.com

James P. Willison

James P. Willison, 88, of Hollidaysburg, PA formerly of Butler passed away on May 16, 2022 at UPMC Altoona. He was born March 23, 1934 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Russell Lee Willison and the late Lois (Peifly) Willison. James worked at Butler Armco Steel Corporation as a Forman...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Kevin S. Mechling

Kevin S. Mechling, 71, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Born March 2, 1951, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, Kevin was the son of the late Kenneth and Natalie Mechling. Kevin was a graduate of Kittanning High School. After graduating, he...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Jan “Denise” Maloney

Jan “Denise” Maloney, 62, of Clarion passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born in Kittanning on January 22, 1960. Jan enjoyed camping, nature, hiking, and crafts. She was known to be very generous and the “best mom ever”, so much so that everybody called her mom. She was loved and will be forever missed. Jan was the mother of Libbi Maloney and Katy Maloney; and sister of Becky Bonyak. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Lawrence and Audra Cathcart. All services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
CLARION, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
butlerradio.com

Weekend Ramp Closure

A traffic alert for drivers this weekend in neighboring Armstrong County…. The exit ramp from Route 28 North to Route 422 West near Kittanning will be closed for most of the weekend. The closure will start tonight at 7 p.m. and will run through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Weekend Food Distributions

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. The first will be held Saturday in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church on West Slippery Rock Street from noon until 4 p.m. Boxes containing milk, canned goods, fresh produce, and dry goods will be distributed. The...
butlerradio.com

Kittanning Man Steals Nearly $2K Of Items From Lowes

A Kittanning man is facing charges for stealing nearly $2,000 in items from a local store. 41-year-old Steven McKee is charged with multiple counts of theft after an investigation in a series of crimes at the Lowes in the Moraine Point Plaza. Police launched the investigation late last month and...
KITTANNING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy