ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Daniel Ricciardo Is America’s First Formula 1 Superstar

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few weeks ago, the Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo flew from his home base in Monaco to New York. Among the many perks of driving for the McLaren F1 team, as Ricciardo does, is a killer rental car policy: No matter where Ricciardo travels in the world, McLaren can usually...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Ralf Schumacher: “Lewis Hamilton is an egoist”

Ralf Schumacher, a former F1 driver, and now Sky Sports expert, compared two Mercedes drivers: the young George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Schumacher believes Russell is a ‘different’ caliber driver, unlike Valteri Bottas who could not match Hamilton in a Mercedes. He chose no words when praising this...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula Renault#Race Track#F1 Race#Mclaren#Aussie#Odeon#Uber#The Honey Badger
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Netflix
GQMagazine

This Is Daniel Craig’s Post-007 Watch

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. What do you do after you’ve been James Bond? It’s a tough question. Daniel Craig told GQ in his unofficial exit interview from the film there was no possible way to map out his next steps. “It’s not like, ‘Okay, this is going to be my career after Bond.’ There’s no plan to it,” he said. Meanwhile, the search for the new Bond is as hushed and heavily guarded as the MI6 organization from the films. One answer Craig apparently didn’t have to go searching for? The identity of his new favorite watch. For his latest red carpet appearance, Craig still showed up in Oh-mee-guh, which the actor wore throughout his Bond tenure. Rather than wearing the brand’s latest release, though, Craig is now dipping into the Omega archives.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Halo Star Pablo Schreiber Is More Than the Tough Guy

For more than 20 years, Halo has been a video game institution, selling (as of last year) close to 100 million copies and inspiring spinoffs in multiple media: books, soundtrack albums, and live-action films on VOD. At the heart of the franchise stands John-117, better known as Master Chief: a Spartan super-soldier tasked to defend 26th-century humanity as it wages war against The Covenant, aliens determined to triumph in a genocidal holy war. Master Chief is not just a tough guy but the toughest of guys. So it makes sense that, for its new series adaptation of the game, Paramount Plus cast someone who’s already played a crooked stevedore on The Wire, a multi-episode villain on SVU, and an ex-Marine turned heist mastermind in Den Of Thieves: Pablo Schreiber.
VIDEO GAMES
GQMagazine

See the Biggest, Wildest Moments of the Met Gala

Hello, Vanessa, you look wonderful this evening. designed by my dear friend, Jeremy Scott. I am giving my most gilded Gothic witchy fantasy. It is honestly a dream being here right now. Just tell me everything. Well, this is Gucci, and it is all existing materials. So we didn't have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Sneak Inside GQ's May Cover Party with Future

Last night GQ took over the Boom Boom Room in NYC to celebrate Future—the star of our May issue and “The Best Rapper Alive.” Hosted by GQ’s Will Welch, the night saw friends and fam—including Swizz Beatz, Desus Nice, Tremaine Emory, and Elliott Wilson—come through to toast the release of Future’s new (and soon-to-be number one) album, “I NEVER LIKED YOU”. Kitty Ca$h had the room bouncing all night, presenting sponsors Rémy Martin and 1800 Cristalino kept everyone's glasses full, and Epic Records Chairwoman and CEO Sylvia Rhone reminded the room that Future's done it better than anyone for over a decade running. Keep scrolling to see how it all went down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Mark Ronson Keeps on Ticking

Mark Ronson and I were seated across from each other in his control room, which was a few degrees warmer than the rest of his lofty Soho studio space, casually adorned with framed platinum records. “The equipment heats up the room,” he said, gesturing languidly towards the keyboards and monitors cozily stuffed into the space. The place was softly pulsing with a lightly mystical kind of energy, exuding an old school feel where things are still done by hand.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

The Grand Gucci-Adidas Collab Is Almost Here

Yesterday, Gucci and Adidas announced the first drop from their logomaniac collaboration in an Instagram post with a quote from Federico Fellini’s 8½: “There are so many superfluous things in the world already.” The caption, however, tacks on a caveat: “Self-expression is not one of them.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Sainz raises long-term health consequences of new F1 cars

BARCELONA, May 19 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz raised questions on Thursday about the long-term health implications of Formula One's latest generation of cars. The Spaniard said he was feeling the pain of having to race with a stiffer suspension to counter the bouncing, or 'porpoising', that some teams are experiencing due to aerodynamic rules introduced this season.
MOTORSPORTS
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy