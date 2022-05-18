FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave Arrives Today

If you're tempted to think that little Covington, Georgia, looks like something out of a movie scene, it's probably because it is. Sometimes called the Hollywood of the South, this small town 35 miles southeast of Atlanta has taken a star turn in more than 140 TV shows and films: It's played Serenity, South Carolina, in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Mystic Falls, Virginia, in The Vampire Diaries' eight-season run. Feel-good movie Remember the Titans was partially shot here, as was My Cousin Vinny. But 200-year-old Covington's true star power lies in its small-town spirit, which shines brightest on holidays, including the Fourth of July.

