FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave Arrives Today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The temperature reached 90° on Thursday for the first time since August 27 - 265 days ago. It may get to 90° again on Friday with mostly sunny skies. The day will start with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. It also...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The heat continues as lows only drop to the upper 60s and low 70s tonight. After a mild start to the day Friday, temperatures will once again heat up to near 90 Friday afternoon. FRIDAY FORECAST:. Another hot and humid afternoon. First alert for Heat, with...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a FIRST ALERT this afternoon as the heat and humidity continues. High temperatures will be near 90 this afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly dry, with a very low chance of a passing shower late this evening. Low temperatures tonight will be mild, with lows only dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s.
ATLANTA — Enjoy the sunshine for the next few days!. Because you may not see it for a while after this weekend. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said it will rain pretty much every day next week. Thankfully, the rain is expected to bring cooler temperatures....
ATLANTA — Atlanta needs some rain. Not just some sprinkles, but a good, soaking rain. Over the last 10 days, we've received no measurable rainfall in the capital of the Peach State. And over the course of the entire month of May, we've picked up a lousy 0.54". That's about 1.5" below average for the month through the 18th.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City predicts heat wave and thunderstorms for next few days(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service in Peachtree City posted its first Heat Index graphic of the year on their Facebook page as North Georgia was hit with temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday, May 19.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last 90° day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was on August 27, 2021. The temperature may touch 90° on Wednesday afternoon. The record high for the date is 92° most recently set in 1996. The high will be in the upper 80s...
The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb Countyand much of the rest of north Georgia due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds and hail. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:
These gardens outside of Atlanta feature over a dozen vibrant galleries, and an expansive meadow of wildflowers. Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County, GA is one of the U.S.'s largest residential gardens. The property spans across 376 acres, just an hour north of Atlanta. Inspiration for the space was drawn from...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The world’s busiest airport is preparing for one of its busiest travel weekends. Memorial Day Weekend is about 10 days away. It’s a time when people pack planes and look forward to relaxing for a long weekend. But before you reach your destination, you...
(ATLANTA, Ga.) Decatur’s weekly food truck event — Truckin’ Tuesdays — is revving up for its latest series, “Tastes from Around the Globe. Each Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. a variety of food trucks will be at Legacy Park through the month of May.
ATLANTA - The Better Business Bureau of Metro Atlanta issued a warning about doing business with a celebrity online chef based in Georgia. According to the BBB, more than 70 customers of Darius Cooks complained they paid for cookbooks, cookware or tickets to his Dining with Darius cooking events but didn’t get the product.
(ATLANTA, Ga.) Animal shelters in Fulton County and DeKalb County will be waiving adoption fees this weekend. This event is in celebration of National Adoption Weekend in addition to many shelters in the metro area being over capacity.
The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia for the afternoon of Monday May 16 and overnight into Tuesday May 17. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:
If you're tempted to think that little Covington, Georgia, looks like something out of a movie scene, it's probably because it is. Sometimes called the Hollywood of the South, this small town 35 miles southeast of Atlanta has taken a star turn in more than 140 TV shows and films: It's played Serenity, South Carolina, in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Mystic Falls, Virginia, in The Vampire Diaries' eight-season run. Feel-good movie Remember the Titans was partially shot here, as was My Cousin Vinny. But 200-year-old Covington's true star power lies in its small-town spirit, which shines brightest on holidays, including the Fourth of July.
The City Menus discovered this week that the Waffle House near the intersection of US 27 and I-20 in Bremen has been closed since May 9 with signage on the windows saying that it was temporarily closed to undergo some renovations. A representative for the Waffle House corporate office’s media division stated that the location has been undergoing just some minor repairs and maintenance and is projected to reopen on Saturday, May 21.
ATLANTA — Remember that wild show on MTV called “Jersey Shore?”. Now the cable channel is bringing a new version to screens, filmed right here in metro Atlanta. The network announced “Buckhead Shore,” which will “follow the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the ‘Beverly Hills of the South’ as they escape their everyday life and head to the lake shore to let loose.”
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At Lake & Oak BBQ in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood, good food is one thing you can count on. “Oh, the brisket all day. Our brisket is 14 hours smoked and coffee-rubbed. There is no better brisket in town. I’ll challenge anybody to it,” Lake & Oak BBQ Owner Stephanie Williams said.
ATLANTA — The formula shortage is now sending children to the hospital in metro Atlanta and across the country, including at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Their parents are unable to find life-saving nutrition for the babies any other way. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta emailed 11Alive Wednesday, writing that...
