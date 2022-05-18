ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave Arrives Today

By Ella Dorsey
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, and highs of 90 are likely through Saturday. Mostly sunny...

www.cbs46.com

CBS 46

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Friday; Some weekend thunderstorms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The temperature reached 90° on Thursday for the first time since August 27 - 265 days ago. It may get to 90° again on Friday with mostly sunny skies. The day will start with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. It also...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Warm tonight; another hot afternoon Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The heat continues as lows only drop to the upper 60s and low 70s tonight. After a mild start to the day Friday, temperatures will once again heat up to near 90 Friday afternoon. FRIDAY FORECAST:. Another hot and humid afternoon. First alert for Heat, with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Hot this afternoon, rain chances return this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a FIRST ALERT this afternoon as the heat and humidity continues. High temperatures will be near 90 this afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly dry, with a very low chance of a passing shower late this evening. Low temperatures tonight will be mild, with lows only dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s.
ATLANTA, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Justine Lookenott

Heat wave, thunderstorms expected for North Georgia

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City predicts heat wave and thunderstorms for next few days(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service in Peachtree City posted its first Heat Index graphic of the year on their Facebook page as North Georgia was hit with temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday, May 19.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
#Heat Wave#First Alert#Hot Weather
fox5atlanta.com

BBB warns customers about online Atlanta food personality

ATLANTA - The Better Business Bureau of Metro Atlanta issued a warning about doing business with a celebrity online chef based in Georgia. According to the BBB, more than 70 customers of Darius Cooks complained they paid for cookbooks, cookware or tickets to his Dining with Darius cooking events but didn’t get the product.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Daily South

Covington Is a Small Georgia Town Known for Its Big Spirit

If you're tempted to think that little Covington, Georgia, looks like something out of a movie scene, it's probably because it is. Sometimes called the Hollywood of the South, this small town 35 miles southeast of Atlanta has taken a star turn in more than 140 TV shows and films: It's played Serenity, South Carolina, in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Mystic Falls, Virginia, in The Vampire Diaries' eight-season run. Feel-good movie Remember the Titans was partially shot here, as was My Cousin Vinny. But 200-year-old Covington's true star power lies in its small-town spirit, which shines brightest on holidays, including the Fourth of July.
COVINGTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bremen Waffle House Expected to Reopen Saturday

The City Menus discovered this week that the Waffle House near the intersection of US 27 and I-20 in Bremen has been closed since May 9 with signage on the windows saying that it was temporarily closed to undergo some renovations. A representative for the Waffle House corporate office’s media division stated that the location has been undergoing just some minor repairs and maintenance and is projected to reopen on Saturday, May 21.
BREMEN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Jersey Shore’ spinoff ‘Buckhead Shore’ being produced by MTV for new series this season

ATLANTA — Remember that wild show on MTV called “Jersey Shore?”. Now the cable channel is bringing a new version to screens, filmed right here in metro Atlanta. The network announced “Buckhead Shore,” which will “follow the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the ‘Beverly Hills of the South’ as they escape their everyday life and head to the lake shore to let loose.”
TV & VIDEOS
CBS 46

Hacks & Tips for Moms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nationally Recognized Parenting & Lifestyle Expert Amanda Mushro Shares Hacks & Tips to Make Life a Whole Lot Easier for Moms. Sponsored By: Baby Magic, LeapFrog, Ready.Set.Food! and Care.com.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Gigpro app puts food and beverage industry back to work

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At Lake & Oak BBQ in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood, good food is one thing you can count on. “Oh, the brisket all day. Our brisket is 14 hours smoked and coffee-rubbed. There is no better brisket in town. I’ll challenge anybody to it,” Lake & Oak BBQ Owner Stephanie Williams said.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Babies hospitalized in metro Atlanta because of formula shortage

ATLANTA — The formula shortage is now sending children to the hospital in metro Atlanta and across the country, including at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Their parents are unable to find life-saving nutrition for the babies any other way. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta emailed 11Alive Wednesday, writing that...
ATLANTA, GA

