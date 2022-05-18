ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
OVID, Colo. (AP) — The megadrought fueled by climate change that has long gripped the western U.S. is moving eastward. And that's behind...

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the amount of rare earth elements present where it plans to build the mine about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Omaha near the town of Elk Creek is the second largest deposit in the United States. But the company still has to raise more than $1 billion to build the mine. It also has to analyze the latest data to determine whether it will be economically feasible to produce those rare earth elements.
BREAKING: Wildfires raging in Nebraska National Forest

A cold front drops highs over 20 degrees for Friday with an even chillier start to the weekend!. Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson landed the perfect job back in his hometown of Ashland. OPPD crews wrap project a day early. Updated: 5 hours ago. Traffic will flow through this area as...
LGT Transport acquires Nebraska liquid fertilizer transporter

Omaha, Nebraska-based LGT Transport announced it has acquired Jason Thomas Trucking, a provider of liquid fertilizer transportation in the Midwest. The acquisition of Hastings, Nebraska-based Jason Thomas Trucking boosts LGT Transport’s growth in the agricultural sector, officials said. “Jason Thomas Trucking shares our same commitment to drivers and customers,”...
History Nebraska CEO who evoked praise and criticism to leave this summer

Trevor Jones, who worked aggressively to digitize Nebraska historical records and made other major changes at the state’s premier historical organization, is leaving this summer. Jones, who is CEO and executive director of History Nebraska, departs his post July 1. Among the many changes during Jones’ tenure was the...
News Channel Nebraska

Waterways Across Nebraska Receiving Improvements

The Gracie Creek Pond in Loup County will be closed temporarily to fishing and public access as work on its rehabilitation will begin with equipment mobilization May 23. Frenchman Lake #1 is also receiving a "shot in the arm". Windy condition fishing tips and more, watch video for complete story:
North Platte Post

Nebraska Game and Parks urges safety while boating

Nebraskans will enjoy this summer boating on waters across the state. To mark National Safe Boating Week, May 21-27, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging boaters to keep safety the top priority. Boaters and paddlers should not take safety for granted. Game and Parks suggests ways boaters may...
North Platte Post

Western Nebraska produced thriller 'Fortress of Sin' to premiere in Gordon

GORDON – Ragged Sky Productions is proud to announce the premiere of “Fortress of Sin”, a thriller featuring several native born Nebraskans in the cast and crew. The film is the brain child of Paul Chomicki, the genre cult film actor from such comedy horrors as Deadly Xmas and Paranormal Halloween. While in Los Angeles, Paul befriended Nebraska filmmaker, Christian Voss. Voss told Chomicki his plans to return home to Nebraska, where films could be make easier while utilizing the vast wealth of local talents.
From drought to saturation, Nebraska farmer dealing with adverse planting conditions

From drought to saturation, Nebraska farmer dealing with adverse planting conditions. An Eastern Nebraska farmer says planting is once again on pause from wet conditions. Quentin Connealy grows corn and soybeans along the Missouri River near Tekamah and says he’s had to face adverse conditions. “It’s crazy how fast it changes where we in a drought and now we’re pretty saturated. A lot of the fields are pretty muddy underneath and I about got stuck in a field. We’re a flatlander so you have to watch where you tread and try not to work the ground too much and open it up so it doesn’t have any bottom to it.”
North Platte Post

Neb. corrections officials tout new Lincoln prison addition

LINCOLN — State corrections officials showed off the newest addition to the state prison system Wednesday, touting it as safer for both inmates and staff and better able to rehabilitate prisoners and retain security staff. The $125 million addition to the Lincoln Correctional Center and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center...
Travel Nebraska, have a great steak, win prizes

Nebraska’s Beef Passport Program lists more than 40 restaurants across state. After a successful launch of the Nebraska Beef Passport in 2021, the state’s Beef Council has launched its 2022 program. The campaign kicked off May 1 and features more than 40 restaurants across Nebraska that serve outstanding...
North Platte Post

Nebraska Patrol, partners encourage safe Summer travel

On Thursday, law enforcement leaders from several agencies joined traffic safety officials to encourage safe driving across Nebraska this summer. The Nebraska State Patrol and dozens of other law enforcement agencies are participating in the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. The initiative covers the weeks surrounding Memorial Day, which marks the start of the summer driving season.
North Platte Post

District of Nebraska Grand Jury indictments

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 17 unsealed Indictments charging 19 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA TRAFFIC FATALITIES CONTINUE TO RISE

NEBRASKA REMAINS ON PACE FOR HAVING MORE TRAFFIC FATALITIES THIS YEAR THAN ANY OTHER YEAR DATING BACK TO 2018. THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS FOURTEEN PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASHES IN NEBRASKA DURING THE MONTH OF APRIL. THAT BRINGS THE NUMBER OF TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN THE CORNHUSKER STATE...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

