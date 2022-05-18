Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought
OVID, Colo. (AP) — The megadrought fueled by climate change that has long gripped the western U.S. is moving eastward. And that's behind...northplattepost.com
OVID, Colo. (AP) — The megadrought fueled by climate change that has long gripped the western U.S. is moving eastward. And that's behind...northplattepost.com
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 1