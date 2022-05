CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — The Bemis fire burning in New Hampshire’s Crawford Notch State Park and the White Mountain National Forest is 45% contained, authorities said Tuesday. The Forest Service said fire growth is “in check” at 106 acres “due to the diligent work of firefighters and the benefits of more rain showers.” More scattered showers later on Tuesday could also help douse the flames. There are 58 firefighters battling the blaze, and the Forest Service said their safety is a top priority. So far, the fire has not affected any structures. “Fire crews continue constructing fire lines, improving existing lines and suppressing...

2 DAYS AGO