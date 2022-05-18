Mt. Vernon Rotary hosts car show on square, awards scholarships

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — If you are driving around Fort Leonard Wood on any given day, you might do a double-take while seeing two massive Great Danes walking around. Apache and Maverick are the unofficial mascots of Ft. Wood, working closely with the USO. Five-year-old Maverick is a gentle giant says his owner Kelly […]
You won’t regret venturing out to partake in the summer festivals that will be held all across the state. Delicious food, toe-tapping music, beautiful art, interesting history and more await. So load up the family or a group of friends and join in the fun!. Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival,...
As the most-visited state park in Missouri, Roaring River drew more than 1.9 million visitors last year. Most come for the rainbow trout-stocked river that flows through the park, but others are attracted by the hiking trails, the hatchery tour, the wildlife programs at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center and a first-rate lodge and restaurant that would be at home in a national park.
With Memorial Day weekend coming soon, May 21st through the 27th is designated as National Safe Boating Week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will hold boat equipment inspections statewide this Saturday. Inspections will be held for the public in Troop H from 7 to 9 a.m. at Big Lake State Park Boat Ramp near Craig. Another inspection will be held in Troop A at Smithville Lake at the Camp Branch Marina Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cave Vineyard in Ste. Genevieve offers a wine-tasting experience with a twist: Sip your Chardonnay in a saltpeter cave. Marty and Mary Jo Strussion purchased the property that holds the vineyard and natural cave in 1995, with the intention of making it a retirement residence. Other vineyards were popping up...
Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders. Missouri State Fair still...
I think I may have found the one Missouri place that checks all the boxes of a relaxing vacation. Private pool? Check. Got a hot tub? Yes, it does. What about a nice nature walk? You can do that to. Oh, and it overlooks Table Rock Lake. This is the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Seniors from a high school in Oklahoma are spending their senior trip in the Ozarks, but that wasn’t originally the plan. The students, from Oklahoma Union High School, were supposed to fly out of Springfield to Orlando, Florida to spend time at Universal Studios. That is until the school said they found out […]
If you're looking to cool off as the weather heats up and defy gravity at the same time, I know a place in Missouri that maybe should be on your must-visit list. It has waterfalls that act as a natural waterslide. Thanks to Only In Your State for the reminder...
NEAR MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent floods have kept the Missouri Department of Transportation busy in the 21 counties they serve in southwest Missouri. “We’ve had about 75 roads closed in our part of southwest Missouri and spent about $250,000 because of the recent flooding,” said Darin Hamelink, the MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer for the area.
A Missouri mom was an unwitting participant in a police chase in August 2021 when her son attempted to evade St. Francois County sheriff's deputies. Her son, facing trial for fleeing police and a slew of other charges, faces arrest again because authorities do not believe he will appear in court.
The Mt. Vernon Board of Aldermen passed five ordinances and two resolutions during their meeting on Tuesday, May 10. The first two ordinances passed dealt with the final platting of lots in the city. The first ordinance authorized the approval and acceptance of the final plat of the Ricky D. and Heidi M. Clark Minor Subdivision, which consists of two tracts of land, each a little over a half-acre in size. The second ordinance authorized the approval and acceptance of the re-plat of Lots 16 and 17 of the Kings Row Addition.
As the lyrics go "It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine". That song would be a perfect soundtrack for a decommissioned underground bunker in Missouri which is now visible thanks to a new video share. DEFCON Underground Manufacturing is a Missouri company who...
Colonel's house (2019).Facebook. Step back in time with your family for an educational experience at Missouri Town 1855 owned and operated by Jackson County Parks & Rec. Displayed within 30 acres, you'll see structures dating back from 1820 to 1860 before the Civil War. You'll experience culture from this period of time. It's essentially an outdoor museum of history.
HUNTLEIGH, Mo. – With a population of 361 residents, Huntleigh is one of the least-populated municipalities in St. Louis County. But it’s the wealthiest suburb in all of Missouri. Tucked between Ladue, Frontenac, Kirkwood, and Warson Woods, you could drive past Huntleigh along S. Lindbergh Boulevard and not...
News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Bobbie Williams-Bell, who is battling stage 4 cancer, got a notice from her landlord saying she needed to move. Housing authorities ostensibly stopped paying their share of the rent. But she said she hasn’t heard anything from them.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes to the skies Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for southern Missouri. It lasts until 7 p.m., including these counties. Barry, Mo. Camden, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Lawrence,...
Cargill Tuesday announced plans to build a new soybean processing facility in Southeast Missouri. The facility will have an annual production capacity of 62 million bushels of soybeans. Cargill anticipates breaking ground on the project early next year with plans to be operational in 2026. The new facility will add...
ARNOLD, Mo. – A group of people playing the Powerball won $50,000 with a ticket purchased at Dierbergs in Arnold. The 24 players plan to split the prize evenly. That means each player should get around $2,083. The winning ticket was purchased for the April 23rd drawing. Their ticket matched four white-ball numbers, as well […]
