Mt. Vernon Rotary hosts car show on square, awards scholarships

The Mt. Vernon Board of Aldermen passed five ordinances and two resolutions during their meeting on Tuesday, May 10. The first two ordinances passed dealt with the final platting of lots in the city. The first ordinance authorized the approval and acceptance of the final plat of the Ricky D. and Heidi M. Clark Minor Subdivision, which consists of two tracts of land, each a little over a half-acre in size. The second ordinance authorized the approval and acceptance of the re-plat of Lots 16 and 17 of the Kings Row Addition.

MOUNT VERNON, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO