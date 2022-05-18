ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The new 2022 Apple iPad Air is a bargain with Amazon's latest $40 discount

By Alex Whitelock
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now get yourself a nifty $40 price cut on the latest Apple iPad Air 2022 at Amazon - starting at just $559 (was $599) today. Available on most colors (except Blue and Starlight), today's discount at Amazon brings this fantastic new mid-range Apple tablet to within $10 of its...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best iPad Deals for May 2022: Grab the 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air for Just $469 at Walmart

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for the best iPad deals for May 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. With March already about halfway over, we’ve really been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. While there aren’t many steep discounts out there to mention at the moment, there...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2022 will take place in this month

Calling all bargain hunters, we’ve got some exciting news to share with you: Amazon Prime Day will take place in July this year. The retail giant announced the news yesterday when it released details of its first-quarter results, noting that the two-day shopping bonanza will offer savings on “products from national brands and small businesses across every category”. The mid-summer date puts the sale event back to its traditional month. For the past two years, the retailer changed course on its major event. In 2020, it was moved to October owing to the pandemic, while in 2021, it was held...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Walmart’s best deal today is a 50-inch 4K TV for just $298

One of the best TV deals around for anyone on a budget, you can snap up a Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $298 at Walmart. Normally priced at $358, you save $60 on the already well-priced 4K TV easily making it one of the more attractive Vizio TV deals around. Ideally suited for many different surroundings, snap up this great Vizio TV today before the deal ends.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad Air#Apple Ipad Air 2022#Amazon Today
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s $89 Chromebook laptop deal is back — until midnight

For shoppers who need a new laptop but are on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Chromebook deals. These machines are generally more affordable compared to their Windows-powered counterparts, and they’re even cheaper if you take advantage of discounts from retailers. For example, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is available for just $89 from Best Buy, after a $130 discount to its original price of $219.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
CNET

Apple Reportedly Testing iPhones With USB-C Instead of Lightning Port

Apple in recent months has been testing future iPhone models that replace the Lightning port with a USB-C connector, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed people with "knowledge of the situation." The company is also reportedly working on an adapter that will let future USB-C iPhones use accessories designed for the Lightning connector.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple will drop iPhone Lightning port in favor of USB-C in 2023, claims analyst

Apple is preparing to swap the proprietary Lightning port on its iPhones next year for the nearly universally-embraced USB-C, claims company analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a pair of tweets, Kuo said Apple was going to make the change in 2023, basing this claim on an unspecified “survey” (presumably of component manufacturers, from whom Kuo seems to get a lot of his information for predictions about future Apple products).
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on portable Windows 11 devices

Despite being months away, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is looming on the retail horizon. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for July, and after a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of the technology world, including TVs,...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Best Free VPN for Your iPhone and iPad?

VPN usage has exploded in recent years, with services promising privacy protection and faster browsing. Even on Apple's relatively secure iOS, VPNs are still necessary for ensuring privacy and security online. Although the App Store is brimming with VPNs, finding a competent free VPN for iPhone is a challenge. We...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

If you would like to protect your privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites you may have visited when using your iPhone. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and completly clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge or leaft behind from certain websites.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

If you have Verizon, your bill is about to get more expensive

Verizon will soon hike the prices of its wireless bills for the first time in two years. Bloomberg reports that the wireless carrier is increasing administrative charges on phone bills by $1.35 per voice line starting in June. No matter which plan you have, your Verizon bill is going up. Verizon previously increased the fee from $1.23 to $1.78 per line in August 2019. The new Verizon Wireless Administrative Charge will be $3.13 per line every month.
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio has a magnetic attachment and 30º–60º angle adjustment

Enhance your tablet with the tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio. Attaching via a super strong magnet, it stays in place to keep your 10.9-inch iPad safe at all times. Not only that, but it also has a convenient horizontal angle adjustment from 30 to 60 degrees. Compatible with the iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 5, it also works with the 10.9-inch iPad Pro. Choose from white and black color options, both of which measure just 2.6 mm thick and weigh only 190 grams. Plus, they have a removable protective flap to keep your Apple Pencil safe and secure. Use your iPad in landscape or portrait mode, easily adjusting the angle in a smooth motion. Moreover, you can use it in sketch mode to draw and take notes as you need. Overall, with a greaseproof and stain-resistant design, it stays fresh and clean with ease.
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

The Costco Frozen Treat That Has Everyone Talking

The official start of summer is a little over a month away. In many parts of the country, the reading on the temperature gauge is finally starting to show signs of its impending arrival, meaning it's about that time to start stocking the freezer with ice cream bars and other frozen treats that can help cool you down all season long. After all, you don't want to be stuck waiting around for the ice cream truck to roll through your neighborhood when you're in need of some relief from the hot summer sun.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy