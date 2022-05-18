Updating the Colts' RB depth chart after signing Phillip Lindsay

The Indianapolis Colts added a veteran presence to the backfield Tuesday when they signed former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year deal.

Bringing in Lindsay will likely mean competition for the rest of the room behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. At best, Lindsay is likely operating as the RB3 in the backfield while spelling Taylor here and there.

This is a look at the updated depth chart following the signing of Lindsay:

Pos Player

First Jonathan Taylor

Second Nyheim Hines

Third Phillip Lindsay

Fourth+

Deon Jackson

C.J. Verdell

Max Borghi

D’Vonte Price

Lindsay’s pedigree could give him the early advantage over Jackson and the three undrafted rookies the Colts signed following the 2022 NFL draft entering the start of OTAs, which begin May 24.

There is no guarantee Lindsay makes the roster, though, if any combination of the four other backs happens to show out during the spring and summer practices.

They all have pretty unique skill sets so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Lindsay gets beaten out by one of the other four in the room.

The roles of Taylor and Hines should remain mostly the same. The Colts may be wanting to add a bit more depth behind Taylor so they don’t have to give him 25 carries per game as they did down the stretch in 2021.

Lindsay’s role is at best the RB3 behind Taylor and Hines while he’ll be competing for the role with some intriguing, young backs on the depth chart.