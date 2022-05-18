ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Updating the Colts' RB depth chart after signing Phillip Lindsay

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNR3H_0fi5z7CR00

The Indianapolis Colts added a veteran presence to the backfield Tuesday when they signed former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year deal.

Bringing in Lindsay will likely mean competition for the rest of the room behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. At best, Lindsay is likely operating as the RB3 in the backfield while spelling Taylor here and there.

This is a look at the updated depth chart following the signing of Lindsay:

Pos Player

First Jonathan Taylor

Second Nyheim Hines

Third Phillip Lindsay

Fourth+

Deon Jackson

C.J. Verdell

Max Borghi

D’Vonte Price

Lindsay’s pedigree could give him the early advantage over Jackson and the three undrafted rookies the Colts signed following the 2022 NFL draft entering the start of OTAs, which begin May 24.

There is no guarantee Lindsay makes the roster, though, if any combination of the four other backs happens to show out during the spring and summer practices.

They all have pretty unique skill sets so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Lindsay gets beaten out by one of the other four in the room.

The roles of Taylor and Hines should remain mostly the same. The Colts may be wanting to add a bit more depth behind Taylor so they don’t have to give him 25 carries per game as they did down the stretch in 2021.

Lindsay’s role is at best the RB3 behind Taylor and Hines while he’ll be competing for the role with some intriguing, young backs on the depth chart.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His Football Camp

Eventually, Baker Mayfield will be leaving the Cleveland area, whether the Browns trade or release him. While that day hasn't come yet, Mayfield's annual youth football camp is already moving away. The quarterback announced this afternoon that his summer youth camp will be help in Norman, Oklahoma where he starred at OU.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colts Sign Former Pro Bowler: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year deal. Lindsay split time between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins in 2021, rushing for 249 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately for Lindsay, his numbers have been declining since his rookie season in 2018....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Release Running Back Following Veteran Signing

With one running back coming in, one Colts RB had to go out. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, with the official signing of former Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay to the roster, the team decided to waive Max Borghi. The Colts signed Lindsay Tuesday, after a 2021 season that saw him...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Troy Aikman Opens Up About Erin Andrews: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman had to make a lot of tough phone calls when he decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN. None, though, were tougher than the call he had to make to Erin Andrews. The legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said that Andrews has become like a sister to him and Buck (who also left for ESPN).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Jackson
Yardbarker

Colts WR Reveals A Tough Injury He Battled Through

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell hasn’t lived up to the hype that made him a second-round draft pick in 2019. In his final year at Ohio State, he had 1,063 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he only played seven games during his rookie year and made three...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Predicted To Trade For Bengals’ Safety Jessie Bates III

The Cincinnati Bengals and their safety, Jessie Bates, have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. The team attempted to franchise tag Bates, but he’s refused and has stated publicly that he won’t attend training camp if he doesn’t have a contract in place. If the two sides can’t get something done, a trade could be on the horizon and the Philadelphia Eagles might be a team to watch.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Browns Cut Former Cowboys Player With Failed Physical

The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him. Houston only had him for a couple of months after claiming him off waivers from Dallas. He sat out the entire 2021...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Pro Bowl
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook gets reps at receiver in early Vikings practices

The Vikings have commenced Organized Team Activities for the first time under new coach Kevin O’Connell. The offensive-minded coach may have his mind set on getting the most he can out of one key member of the offense. Via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, Cook lined up in bunch receiver...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

David Carr Has Insulting Prediction for the Packers 2022 Record

The Green Bay Packers have had quite the offseason. Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will each be playing for different teams in 2022. The Packers addressed their sudden need at wide receiver by signing Sammy Watkins in free agency. Additionally, they drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. What is even better, though, is that the team re-signed De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas. Preston Smith and Jaire Alexander were given long-term extensions. Alexander’s, by the way, is the richest deal for a cornerback in NFL history. Despite all these moves, David Carr had quite the insulting prediction concerning their 2022 record.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Released Undrafted Rookie Player On Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers added a player to their 90-man roster on Wednesday but also had to release a player to make room. Green Bay signed long snapper Jack Coco and waived undrafted rookie offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson. Johnson originally signed with the Packers earlier this month before getting cut....
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Names Team To Beat In NFC East

We're still a few months away from the start of the regular season, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has already named the "team to beat" in the NFC East. According to Orlovsky, the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFC East heading into the fall. Orlovsky labeled the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Packers Fans Are Furious With NFL Network List

The NFL Network's got the cheeseheads in Wisconsin pretty upset with this one. In a list of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL (in the last two minutes), according to Michael Robinson, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers didn't make the cut. "Did Aaron Rodgers die??" asked Packers podcaster Peter Bukowski.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Ravens WR Has Clear Message For Critics

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman is high on the team--and his position group--heading into the 2022 season. Bateman was on the cover of ESPN.com a couple of days ago and the question of "Can the Ravens win now with the current WR corps" was asked. He then quote tweeted that...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy