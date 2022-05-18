Duster Disaster

Ida Belle Myer, 94, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born in Iola, Kan. on April 12, 1928, to the late Cecil and Welda Hamilton. She was an only child. Myer married Joseph Myer, on June 15, 1947, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola, Kan. They resided in Iola where they raised their two sons. They were married for 66 years. She continued her Iola career with Southwestern Bell Telephone in Topeka, Kan. when the family moved there in 1960. They retired in 1993 and moved to Hollister. Myer volunteered at the Branson Public Library and helped others whenever she had the chance.

