Cut Bank, MT

Fred S. Greco

By Glacier Reporter
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial services for Fred S. Greco, 61,...

www.cutbankpioneerpress.com

cutbankpioneerpress.com

Elizabeth Edra Dresen

Elizabeth Edra Dresen age 82 of Columbia Falls, Mont. passed away on May 10, 2022, at Brendan House. Services will take place in the summer. Memorials may be sent to Badrock Fire Department or Montana Hope Project. She was born Oct. 1, 1939, to Doris and Herbert Bingham in Cut...
CUT BANK, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Logan Health-Shelby pleased to have Vicki Newmiller as new vice president

Logan Health – Shelby is pleased to announce the appointment of Vicki Newmiller, RN, BSN, MHA, as vice president. In her new role, Newmiller will work closely with the employees, board of directors and medical staff at Logan Health – Shelby, as well as the regional leaders, to focus on ensuring that the community and surrounding region have access to quality health care.
SHELBY, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Gordon Victor Nelsen

Gordon Victor Nelsen died unexpectedly on a family walk in Snohomish, Wash. on May 8, 2022, at the age of 80. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pondera Valley Lutheran Church, 6th Ave SW, Conrad, MT 59425. A reception at the church will follow the burial. A viewing will be offered on Wednesday, May 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the Asper/Pondera Funeral Home, 302 S. Main St, Conrad, MT 59425. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gordon’s life. Contributions may be given to the Pondera Valley Lutheran Church, Logan Health Conrad Foundation, and Liberty County Foundation.
CONRAD, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

BTBC honors retirees and an outstanding athlete

Eleven people received gifts and recognition from the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council on Monday, May 9. Ceremonies were held in the Tribal Conference Room for Merle Bird Rattler, Patty Welch, Loretta Courtereille, Shirley DeRoche, Verena Goudy, Arlene Sinclair, Leila Sanchez, Carl Old Person Sr., Keith Heavy Runner, Edna Long Time Sleeping, Lyle St. Goddard and, posthumously, Nadine Little Plume.
CUT BANK, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Students honored in Logan Health ceremony

Every class has them, the students involved in pretty much everything, carries a high GPA and are natural-born leaders. A few years ago, Logan Health decided it wanted to recognize these students and “Today’s Achievers, Tomorrow’s Leaders” was created. “We started this program in the 2019-20...
CUT BANK, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Browning tracksters bound for divisionals

Last week, the Browning track and field teams competed at the Flathead/Browning/Whitefish Triangular meet on Thurs-day, May 12. From there, they continued on to Polson for the Nelson-Thomas ABC meet on Saturday, May 14, the final meet of the regular season. Coach Bob Miller said he is currently working on...
BROWNING, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

New insurance for county employees

The Glacier County Commissioners skipped the first item on the May 10 agenda at the Satellite Office in Browning, approving dues to Sweetgrass Development, and proceeded to approve the process for beginning an online auction of surplus county equipment. Chairwoman Mary Jo Bremner noted the large number of surplus items...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Mamma Mia! Encore scheduled for May 20-22

Thursday, April 28 marked opening night of Mamma Mia! at the Orpheum Theatre in Conrad. The production is a collective effort from Pondera Players, veterans to new comers, and center stage to behind the scenes. Mamma Mia! is a musical production with over 20 songs, many of which include choreography and ensemble support. Among the cast and directors was a sense of anticipation around attendance and how the show would be received by the audience.
CONRAD, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Coyotes boys track team finishes 2nd

The Shelby Coyotes Boys’ Track Team placed second at the District Meet, losing to Fairfield by six points. The District Meet was held last Saturday in Great Falls. Rhett Reynolds claimed two individual titles as well as anchoring the 4x100 for a title as well. He cleared 6’6” in the high jump, ran the 200 in 23.55, and anchored the 4x100 to a time of 45.41. He claimed 2nd in the 400 with a PR time of 52.86, and placed third in the long jump leaping 20’.
GREAT FALLS, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

School board approves new hires

The Shelby School Board of Trustees held a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. Following the approval of the April minutes and the claims, the principals highlighted the events coming up over the next few weeks, including graduation on May 29 and the elementary barbecue, Field Day and Fun Run on June 1.
SHELBY, MT

