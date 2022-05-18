Previewing the PGA Championship With Justin Ray

The PGA Tour is certainly trying to capitalize on Tiger Woods being back in the mix. Groupings for this week’s 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club have been announced, with the featured trio being Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. They will play together during the first two rounds before the cut is made. Their tee time on Thursday is 8:11 a.m. CT and on Friday is 1:36 p.m. CT. Between the three of them, they boast 22 major championships and 115 career wins on the tour.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO