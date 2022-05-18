Previewing the PGA Championship With Justin Ray

It's early, but John Daly is currently at the top of the leaderboard for the 2022 PGA Championship. Daly kicked off things with a birdie on the very first hole. After settling for par on each of the next three holes, he took advantage of the par-5 sixth. While there's...
In his highly entertaining 30 for 30 titled "Hit it Hard," which originally aired in March of 2016, there is a scene that shows John Daly loading groceries on to the checkout counter when someone can be heard asking him "did you get waters?" Daly, without missing a beat, responds "I don't need water, I've got plenty of ice in my Diet Cokes."
Scottie Scheffler insists he doesn’t feel any extra expectation coming into the PGA Championship as world No 1 and golf’s most recent major champion. The 25-year-old started the year searching for his maiden PGA Tour victory but is now chasing a fifth win in just 98 days after a remarkable start to 2022.
The PGA Tour is certainly trying to capitalize on Tiger Woods being back in the mix. Groupings for this week’s 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club have been announced, with the featured trio being Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. They will play together during the first two rounds before the cut is made. Their tee time on Thursday is 8:11 a.m. CT and on Friday is 1:36 p.m. CT. Between the three of them, they boast 22 major championships and 115 career wins on the tour.
A bettor woke up this morning and decided it was the perfect day to place $100 on John Daly to win the PGA Championship, a wager that would win $100,000. Is this simply a low-risk, high-reward bet? Or does this bettor actually think the 56-year-old golfer has a legitimate shot to pull off his first PGA Championship win since 1991?
Tiger Woods’ comeback tour continues this weekend alongside a couple familiar faces. The 15-time majors winner will compete in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only his second event since being seriously injured in a car accident last year. Woods last won the PGA...
TULSA, Okla. -- The second of four major championships this golf season is officially underway with the 2022 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday morning at Southern Hills. With a star-studded field led by 2007 PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods and notably missing long-time rival and defending champion Phil Mickelson, the Wanamaker Trophy is set to change hands with no shortage of storylines on tap.
TULSA, Okla. – Always colorful, never boring. A shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
The PGA Championship got started on Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Rory McIlroy is already proving that he could be a serious contender to win it all after an impressive end to the Masters at Augusta. The Northern Ireland native shot a 65 at the Southern Hills Country Club and...
Reporting from the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma Bryan is joined by CBS announcer Jim Nantz. They run through four past championships called by Nantz and discuss the most memorable moments, including John Daly’s remarkable win in 1991, the golf ball that may have been “kicked” during Tiger Woods’s run at the 2000 Championship, Rory McIlroy’s win in 2014, and finally, Phil Mickelson’s comeback in 2021.
