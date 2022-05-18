ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Previewing the PGA Championship With Justin Ray

By Joe House
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to preview...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Daly Is Leading PGA Championship: Golf World Reacts

It's early, but John Daly is currently at the top of the leaderboard for the 2022 PGA Championship. Daly kicked off things with a birdie on the very first hole. After settling for par on each of the next three holes, he took advantage of the par-5 sixth. While there's...
GOLF
Outsider.com

2022 PGA Championship: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Grouped Together

The PGA Tour is certainly trying to capitalize on Tiger Woods being back in the mix. Groupings for this week’s 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club have been announced, with the featured trio being Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. They will play together during the first two rounds before the cut is made. Their tee time on Thursday is 8:11 a.m. CT and on Friday is 1:36 p.m. CT. Between the three of them, they boast 22 major championships and 115 career wins on the tour.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
FOX Sports

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods' tee time, how to watch and more

Tiger Woods’ comeback tour continues this weekend alongside a couple familiar faces. The 15-time majors winner will compete in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only his second event since being seriously injured in a car accident last year. Woods last won the PGA...
TULSA, OK
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 1

TULSA, Okla. -- The second of four major championships this golf season is officially underway with the 2022 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday morning at Southern Hills. With a star-studded field led by 2007 PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods and notably missing long-time rival and defending champion Phil Mickelson, the Wanamaker Trophy is set to change hands with no shortage of storylines on tap.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Another wild ride for past champ John Daly at the PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. – Always colorful, never boring. A shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Twenty First Group#Tiger
The Ringer

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3, Episode 3, With Syrus

Johnny is joined this week by Sy the Party Guy, Syrus Yarbrough, to talk about Episode 3 of All Stars Season 3, from Kendal’s inexplicable sabotage decision to his tough elimination challenge against MJ. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Syrus Yarbrough. Producer: Sasha Ashall.
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

Jim Nantz on Tiger, Phil, Rory, John Daly, and Calling the PGA Championship

Reporting from the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma Bryan is joined by CBS announcer Jim Nantz. They run through four past championships called by Nantz and discuss the most memorable moments, including John Daly’s remarkable win in 1991, the golf ball that may have been “kicked” during Tiger Woods’s run at the 2000 Championship, Rory McIlroy’s win in 2014, and finally, Phil Mickelson’s comeback in 2021.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy