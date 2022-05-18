ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record temperatures possible as hot streak continues

By Zack Shields
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The hot streak stays alive today. This will be the hottest May 18th ever for Austin with highs soaring into the upper 90s. The morning clouds will give way to lots of...

fox7austin.com

Water level at Lake Travis is at its lowest in nearly 4 years

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - As we continue to bake through a major drought in Central Texas, the water level at Lake Travis is at its lowest in nearly four years. That’s spurring concerns not just for swimmers and boaters, but about the water supply. "I mean we’ve been coming...
KTEM NewsRadio

What a Great View in This Treetop Dome Airbnb in Marble Falls, Texas

Peace and serenity awaits in the treetops of Marble Falls, Texas in this Airbnb that looks like something out of a retro sci-fi film. The view goes on for miles. Planning a getaway for a three day weekend or a weeks long vacation and looking for a place to simply relax and unwind without the sound and smells of the city? There are so many options available but this particular Airbnb in Marble Falls, Texas caught my attention and I thought it would be nice to share it with you.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Have you been to Arkansas Bend Park in Lago Vista?

LAGO VISTA, Texas - When planning outdoor adventures in Central Texas, there are many parks to consider. Located in Lago Vista, Arkansas Bend Park is a tranquil, lakeside park offering primitive campsites, plus swimming, fishing, hiking & picnicking. Travis County recently renovated the three-hundred and twenty-three acre park to ensure...
LAGO VISTA, TX
The Best Restaurant Happy Hours in Austin

South Congress’ Lucky Robot is a hip, modern restaurant innovating Japanese food with Chef Jay Huang’s Nikkei-style flair. They are considered to be the first sustainable sushi restaurant in Texas, serving seafood that has been sourced conscientiously. During their happy hour, enjoy designated bottles of sake and wine at half-price, as well as half-price select contemporary sashimi, nigiri and kitchen menu items, like the Pork and Shrimp Dumplings and Beef Hot Rock.
AUSTIN, TX
Fire at Unchartered Adventures in Kyle burns $60K worth of inventory

A controlled fire got out of hand and burned about $60,000 of inventory at Unchartered Adventures, located at 395 CR 202, Ste. 17B, on May 11. The business specializes in rage room adventures where guests can smash bottles, computers and other items with sledgehammers. Therefore, a lot of the business’s inventory is "junk" that would otherwise end up in landfills and is stored outside behind the building itself.
KYLE, TX
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: May 19-22

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Austintatious’ creativity to what has been hailed as Shakespeare’s ‘perfect comedy’ with some of the best professional Austin actors playing lovers, fairies and comics,” says Ann Ciccolella, the artistic director for Austin Shakespeare. There are still two weekends left to catch the organization’s rendition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream—a story of love, jealousy, and humorous trickery. Learn more about the production here. Thursday-Sunday through May 29, 8 p.m., 2206 William Barton Drive.
AUSTIN, TX

