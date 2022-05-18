Record temperatures possible as hot streak continues

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Austintatious’ creativity to what has been hailed as Shakespeare’s ‘perfect comedy’ with some of the best professional Austin actors playing lovers, fairies and comics,” says Ann Ciccolella, the artistic director for Austin Shakespeare. There are still two weekends left to catch the organization’s rendition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream—a story of love, jealousy, and humorous trickery. Learn more about the production here. Thursday-Sunday through May 29, 8 p.m., 2206 William Barton Drive.
