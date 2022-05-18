Commentary: State, AARP gathering information

The turtles are coming, but how can you help these sea turtles? All the nesting species of sea turtles we see along the North Carolina coast are protected under the Endangered Species Act (1973) and classifies as endangered, including the loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s Ridley, hawksbill and majestic leatherbacks, with the loggerheads being protected since 1978. And tampering with the turtles or the nests can end you up with hefty federal penalties, including fines and prison time. So first of all, do no harm and leave them alone. If you see a sea turtle in the ocean or on the beach, stay away from it, do not harass, pick up, ride, straddle, restrain, jump over, injure, kill or otherwise disturb the sea turtles.

EMERALD ISLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO