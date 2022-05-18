ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Commentary: State, AARP gathering information

By Randa Boykin
 2 days ago

A collaborative effort between the State of North Carolina and AARP, the largest organization of older adults in the state, will help our cities, towns and rural areas become better prepared to meet the needs of an aging population. A new statewide survey titled Age My Way NC will...

The turtles are coming … the turtles are coming (Part 3)!

The turtles are coming, but how can you help these sea turtles? All the nesting species of sea turtles we see along the North Carolina coast are protected under the Endangered Species Act (1973) and classifies as endangered, including the loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s Ridley, hawksbill and majestic leatherbacks, with the loggerheads being protected since 1978. And tampering with the turtles or the nests can end you up with hefty federal penalties, including fines and prison time. So first of all, do no harm and leave them alone. If you see a sea turtle in the ocean or on the beach, stay away from it, do not harass, pick up, ride, straddle, restrain, jump over, injure, kill or otherwise disturb the sea turtles.
EMERALD ISLE, NC

