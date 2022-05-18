ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Iowa principal working to keep minority teachers in rural schools

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa (KTVO) — An Ottumwa elementary principal is working to help keep minority teachers in rural schools. KTVO-TV reports Jeff Hendred, a principal at Liberty Elementary, said he noticed that many...

www.kcci.com

kyoutv.com

Ottumwa school district names new director of curriculum and instruction

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Ottumwa Community School District has named its new director of curriculum and instruction. The district said Maria Lantz will begin serving in the role starting on July 1, pending approval by the school board. “Lantz currently serves Des Moines Public Schools as an associate principal...
OTTUMWA, IA
kelo.com

Iowa Governor wants employers to offer child care as a benefit

DES MOINES, I.A. (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program to encourge employers to offer child care as a benefit to their employees. —— Read the entire news release below. DES MOINES -Gov. Reynolds announced today a new Child Care...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has primarily seen at the high school level but a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to get more books in […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

COVID-19 numbers rise in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa — More Iowans are testing positive for COVID-19. The latest numbers from the state COVID-19 dashboard show more than 4,500 positive tests in the last week. This is up almost 20% from the the week before, and almost 70% since the first of the month. "We...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI recognized for outstanding journalism with prestigious awards

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI is honored to receive five Edward R. Murrow Awards in Region 5 (Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas) of the Radio Television and Digital News Association (RTDNA). The station was recognized for Continuing Coverage, Excellence in Video, Excellence in Writing, Feature Reporting and Hard News. The...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Not Dropping School Scholarship Plan

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she is not giving up on her bid to get state scholarships for students in private schools before the Iowa Legislature shuts down for the year. Reynolds says there have been a lot of discussions on doing a smaller number and limiting the number of schools that it would apply to. The Republican-led Senate passed the governor’s plan in March to provide state scholarships to 10-thousand students in low and moderate-income households who enroll in private schools. The plan has stalled in the House, as many House Republicans worry the proposal will hurt small, rural schools and benefit urban areas like Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines schools approve name change for elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — A student-led effort is being credited with renaming Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Des Moines. A few students from the school presented to the school board last month. They said President Andrew Jackson shouldn't be honored because of his record on race. Instead, the school...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Salvation Army receives a really big gift from DART

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheSalvation Army is using a generous gift to give generously to those in need in central Iowa. On Wednesday, DART handed over the keys and signed over the title to a bus, so the charity can launch its new mobile social services program. The bus...
DES MOINES, IA
tspr.org

Keokuk school board removes book from elementary school library

The Keokuk school board is moving a book from an elementary school library to the middle school library after a parent questioned if the book was age-appropriate for fourth-grade students. The board voted 5-to-1 Monday night to remove the book “The Scottsboro Boys” from the George Washington Elementary School library...
KEOKUK, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Native American boarding schools part of "heartbreaking" report

A federal report released this month found Native American children were removed from homes, severely mistreated and, in some cases, died at more than 400 boarding schools across the U.S. between 1819 and 1969.Three of those schools named in the report were located in Iowa: Toledo, Houghton and Allamakee County.Why it matters: The Interior Department says the report is the first comprehensive inventory of the federally operated schools documenting the trauma and consequences caused by the U.S.' cultural eradication effort.Plus: It's a history that, before now, was widely disbelieved, Johnathon Buffalo, of the Meskwaki Cultural Center & Museum in Tama,...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise again in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa rose once again according to the latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Des Moines Register reports that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased for the fourth week in a row to 145. Of those patients, 19 required intensive care.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

'A step forward': Bird flu restrictions lifted at three Iowa poultry farms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Farmers are moving closer to beating thebird flu. The Iowa Department of Agriculture on Thursday removed quarantine restrictions from three poultry farms. These restrictions are only lifted on sites that are completely cleared from bird flu. Those released in Thursday's announcement were in Franklin, Hamilton...
IOWA STATE

