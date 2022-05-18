ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, OH

Hilltoppers' Hulit qualifies for NCAA D2 Nationals

 2 days ago

West Liberty University senior thrower and Malvern High School graduate Kelsi Hulit has qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division II outdoor track and field championships.

Hulit will be one of 21 participants in the discus at the championships May 26-28 at Grand Valley (Mich.) State University.

A two-time All-Region selection who holds multiple school indoor and outdoor records in the throwing events, Hulit made the field with room to spare after breaking her own school record with a throw of 156 feet, 10 inches at last month's Golden Eagle Invitational hosted by the University of Charleston (W. Va.).

Hulit is trying to become the second NCAA Division II outdoor All-American in West Liberty history. Alexis Montes was first in the Hilltopper record book, earning back-to-back All-America honors in the javelin at the 2015 and 2016 championships. Montes' throw of 167-7 at the 2016 meet remains a school and Mountain East Conference record.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hilltoppers' Hulit qualifies for NCAA D2 Nationals

