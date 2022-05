WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The most recent numbers show an average of 17 military veterans die of suicide every day in America. That's more than 6,000 veteran lives lost to suicide every year, roughly the same amount as the current populations of Forest Hills and Stowe Township. A local group just up and running is trying to bring that number down. These dogs are more than just your average pet. They've each been chosen to serve men and women who've also served like military veteran Tim Sparr. He served four years in the Marines right after 9/11."I wake up Sunday morning, head up...

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO