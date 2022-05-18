ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder after police find body in St. Pete garage

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A man was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after a man was found dead in a garage Tuesday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they took 38-year-old Jeffery Tillman into custody. They said he was working on renovations at the house where the body was found.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious situation at 1:20 p.m. at a home on 38th Street North.

After arriving at the home, officers found the man’s body in the garage.

Clearwater police helped arrest Tillman.

