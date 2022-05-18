ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Former legislator from Merrill pleads guilty to employment tax charges

Cover picture for the articleA former state lawmaker who also once served as Wisconsin’s tourism secretary has pleaded guilty to failing to pay nearly $200,000 in employment...

‘This isn’t Batman:’ Judge gives Vos chance to avoid contempt with Gableman records

A judge saus the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt. Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden. Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Merrill, WI
Wisconsin State
Merrill, WI
Wisconsin Government
Sen. Roth wants extraordinary session to fire parole board chief

(The Center Square) – There’s now an official request for lawmakers to come back to Madison and fire the head of Wisconsin’s parole board. Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, on Wednesday called for an extraordinary session to dismiss Parole Board Commissioner John Tate. “That Commissioner Tate even entertained...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wausau-area man faces election fraud charge

A 45-year-old Wausau-area man accused of lying on his voter registration application is now facing felony election fraud charges, according to court documents obtained by Wausau Pilot & Review. An investigation began April 14 when Schofield City Clerk Lisa Quinn discovered a voter registration allegedly completed by a felon, making...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 19, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Jim Doyle
Campground Owner to Represent Herself, Sues Deputies in Federal Court

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A campground owner charged in connection with a traffic stop — and then with bail jumping and disorderly conduct for actions related to her arrest on outstanding warrants for the first case — has been unable to find an attorney and will represent herself.
SHAWANO, WI
Dane County judge questions Zuckerbucks lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Whether Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life broke Wisconsin’s election laws in 2020 won’t be known until the Wisconsin Supreme Court decides what state law says about ballot drop boxes and outside election grants. Maybe. A Dane County judge on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin adds over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, with 1.45M total positive

THURSDAY 5/19/2022 1:53 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,453,007 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 12,961 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Pivotal ruling made in gruesome Green Bay homicide case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update has been given regarding a Green Bay woman facing a homicide charge as she appears back in court for another hearing. Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse, relating to the death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in late February.
GREEN BAY, WI
McCleerey Sues to Boot Too-Recent Wisconsin Voter and Oath-Breaker Manhart from District 1 Ballot

The press and the court may catch up with Wisconsin voter but South Dakota House candidate Logan Manhart. Last week I reported that Manhart, who spent a lot of 2021 politicking in Wisconsin, who voted in Wisconsin’s April 2021 election, and whose Wisconsin voter registration was still active as of May 5, 2022, had broken the law when he filed his declaration of candidacy. In that declaration at the top of his nominating petition, Manhart swore that he was eligible to seek the office of South Dakota Representative. But legislators have to have resided in South Dakota for two years preceding the election in which they are candidates. Voting in Wisconsin on April 6, 2021 means Manhart was a legal, voting resident of Wisconsin until at least that date, which is only 1.6 years before the November 8, 2022, general election at which Manhart seeks District 1’s votes, which means Manhart lied on his nominating petition and invalidated his candidacy.
ELECTIONS
Editorial | Republicans want to deny Wisconsin parents a say on education

Republican lieutenant governor candidate Will Martin is a smart, experienced bureaucrat who served in the administrations of former Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker. He knows his way around state government and the private sector. So we have to take him seriously when he says that he wants to eliminate the Department of Public Instruction and the elected office of state superintendent.
WISCONSIN STATE
Man sentenced for counterfeit cash in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man caught with counterfeit cash in Dodge County is sentenced. Cody Edward Boley, 25 of Stanley, Wisconsin, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of counterfeiting currency. He was ordered to spend 10 years on supervised probation. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it received information...
DODGE COUNTY, MN

