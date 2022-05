GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- You can usually tell a lot about a person by the shirt they are wearing. That is particularly true for Ukrainians on World Vyshyvanka Day. “Each shirt, each design represents each region of Ukraine,” said Yulia Barstow, who lives in Green Bay but was born and raised in Ukraine. “Some of them have flowers in them. Some of them have geometric designs.”

