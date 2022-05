The space industry is one of the most future-focused fields, intent, in part, on seeing humankind achieve a robust off-planet existence. Whether it’s settling on Mars, finding more efficient ways to grow food or searching for life beyond Earth, space exploration has captured the minds of young people for decades. But it has been somewhat of a challenge to encourage Gen Z, who are as of this writing about 10 to 25 years of age, to choose aerospace careers as they enter the workforce.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO