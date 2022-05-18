OODA Ball free weight punching bag

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like us Apartment Therapy staffers, it’s likely you’re also in love with Material, the direct-to-consumer, sustainably-driven kitchenware brand that we just can’t stop talking about. While they are best known for the reBoard, a stain-free cutting board that topped the 2022 Kitchn Essentials List over on our sister site, we love their best selling trio of knives and recently released peeler that make prep a breeze, too. And when they launched their set of table knives this past fall, applying their expertise in the kitchen to the dining room, they sold out in no time. So after many long months, we are pleased to announce that Material’s gorgeous Table Knives are finally back in stock, just in time for summer dinner parties.
