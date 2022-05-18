OODA Ball free weight punching bag

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is opening up about her latest cosmetic plastic surgery procedure. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently revealed she had a neck lift. Teddi took to her Instagram Story in early May to share the news. “There’s been one thing that’s consistently bothered me and it’s going to seem like nothing to you guys, but it’s the loose skin on my neck,” she said. “I’ve gone to multiple doctors to see if there are lasers or things like that to help me, and pretty much, there really isn’t anything.” Teddi added that she has tried “the strings” and Botox and filler on her jaw, but “the way that [her] neck is... the only way to do it is just to kind of pull it up.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO