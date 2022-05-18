Man injured in Deltona shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Deltona injured a man early Wednesday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Deputies responded to Partridge Street near Howland Boulevard shortly after midnight.
Investigators told Channel 9 that the victim was shot in the arm, but did not release his name or age.
He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, VCSO said.
WATCH: SpaceX launches rocket carrying Starlink satellites from Space Coast
Deputies did not give details about the shooter or a possible motive in the case.
Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1