Deltona, FL

Man injured in Deltona shooting

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Crime scene generic Police tape and car at night. (Nick Papantonis)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Deltona injured a man early Wednesday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Partridge Street near Howland Boulevard shortly after midnight.

Investigators told Channel 9 that the victim was shot in the arm, but did not release his name or age.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, VCSO said.

Deputies did not give details about the shooter or a possible motive in the case.

Stay with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.

#Shooting#Violent Crime#Vcso
