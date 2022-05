One person is recovering from an assault after an alleged home invasion was reported in the 1000 block of Mohawk Drive last night. Springs Police Officers were told about an invasion in progress around midnight. A witness says a woman was trying to kick down a house door. A neighbor tried to intervene, and the woman attacked him. The woman then grabbed a rock, smashed a window and took something. Then she ran. Officers were able to find the woman, and after a brief struggle, she was taken into custody. She has not been identified, and the items stolen were returned. The victim was treated for injuries, no word on how serious.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO