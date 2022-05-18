ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Violent body-slam robbery caught on camera in Upper Manhattan

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPqHI_0fi5vgNz00

Police have released video of a violent robbery in Upper Manhattan.

It shows three suspects attacking two men, lifting one up, slamming him onto the ground and knocking him unconscious.

The other victim suffered bruises and swelling to his face.

This happened on April 25 at West 203rd Street and 9th Avenue.

The suspects fled with the victims' jewelry, cash, and phones.

Police say minutes later and a block away, the same group robbed a woman at gunpoint.

One of the suspects has been arrested and faces robbery charges.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the other two suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | President Biden meet with Buffalo shooting victims' families, first responders

Derick Waller reports on President Biden's visit from the scene of Saturday's deadly mass shooting.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 74

Mxm
1d ago

No consequences for these animals when caught thank you your liberal politicians. Vote these people out of office starting with Albany.

Reply
7
Melissa Catanese Snyder
1d ago

Keep voting Democrats in office and this will continue if they do catch them they will be out without bail Red Wave in November

Reply
11
Guest
1d ago

Just another day in a democratic controlled city! But how many of these daily violent crimes are not being mentioned by a news outlet?

Reply
6
Related
NBC New York

Arrest Made Month After Brazen Daylight Beating Kills Beloved NYC Store Owner

Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Queens pawnshop owner who died weeks after a beating so savage that cops initially thought he'd been shot in the head. Rondolfo Lopez-Portillo, a 48-year-old from Queens, faces murder, robbery and criminal weapons possession charges in the March 28 attack on Arasb Shoughi at the 60-year-old's Global Pawn store on Jamaica Avenue.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

2 bodies found in burning car in the Bronx were shot to death: ME

NEW YORK (PIX11)– The two bodies found in a burning car in the Bronx Monday were shot to death, according to city officials and a police source. The male victim died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest and the woman was fatally struck in the head and neck, said the city medical examiner. […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed to death in Brooklyn, police say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager died after he was stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said. Officers found 18-year-old Jahmer Wilson-Freeman with a stab wound to his chest along Troy Avenue near Dean Street after they responded to a 911 call at around 8 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Facebook Marketplace buyer fatally shot in the Bronx: sources

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon during a meet-up to sell a motorcycle, police said. The 20-year-old victim reportedly met with the suspects in front of a Gerard Avenue residence about 3:41 p.m. Police said the man drove from Rockland County to the Bronx with the intention […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bronx mother searching for teen daughter missing since last week

A Bronx mother is asking the public for help looking for her 14-year-old daughter who has been missing since last week. Alexa Olivera was seen last on May 12 at DeWitt Clinton High School, where she is a freshman. Her mother, Zuleika Gonzales, says she dropped her daughter off that morning but she never came back home.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Upper Manhattan#Nypd#Caught On Camera#Violent Crime#Spanish#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS New York

Caught on video: Group of suspects open fire on Harlem sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group seen on video opening fire in Harlem.It happened early Tuesday morning on West 151st Street. Police said five suspects, each with a handgun, fired multiple rounds. No injuries were reported, but three unoccupied cars were hit by the gunfire. Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie cops catch man wanted for attempted murder

POUGHKEEPSIE – A traffic stop in the City of Poughkeepsie on Wednesday resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun and the arrest of two men; one with a warrant for attempted murder. City of Poughkeepsie police stopped a vehicle in the area of 11 Boulevard Knolls on Wednesday...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy