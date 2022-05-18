New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the US House of Representatives, has been roundly criticised for calling her political opponents the “usual pedo grifters” as she joined GOP officials attacking the White House and congressional leadership for their response to a nationwide shortage of baby formula.She claimed that the administration has “no plan” to address the shortage; the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have put forth plans to tackle the crisis, including a forthcoming vote to boost supplies for low-income families.Congresswoman Stefanik’s use of “pedo” on 13 May follows an explosion of casual smears...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO