ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Burglars hit three tobacco shops overnight in West Town, Wicker Park, East Ukrainian Village

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0GLp_0fi5vMvZ00

Thieves steal cigars, pipes and cash from smoke shop in West Town 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves broke into three tobacco shops overnight, although it was not immediately clear if the burglaries were connected.

Police said two men broke front the front window of Morgan Smoke & Vape, located at 720 W. Randolph St., just before 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A store manager told CBS 2 the offenders took over $2,600 in cash, 25 boxes of cigars, 20 cartons of cigarettes and four water pipes.

Police said the offenders left the scene in a black car, possible a Mercedes.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

An hour later, around 5:15 a.m., Smoke Times smoke shop in Wicker Park reported a break-in.

Police said two offenders broke the front glass door of a business in the 1850 W. Division St.

According to police, the suspects took merchandise before leaving in a black vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

About 10 minutes later, police also responded to an alarm about a block away, at Ash's Wicker Park Tobacconist, located at 1923 W. Division St.

The back door in the alley had been broken open, but nothing was reported stolen, and sources said it was possible the thieves were spooked by police sirens from the response to the break-in at Smoke Times.

Police have not confirmed if these three incidents are connected.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Chicago

List of rules for reopening after murder nearby has West Side gas station owner frustrated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Weeks after a violent murder outside a West Side gas station, the gas station in question is back open. It had been shut down by the City of Chicago. But now, the owners have a list of new rules they need to follow to stay open. CBS 2's Steven Graves on Monday dug into police data about calls of service from the business. It was business as usual Monday at the Citgo station at Chicago and Hamlin avenues on the cusp of Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park – after a brazen murder by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Huntington Bank branch in heart of the Loop robbed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Huntington Bank branch right downtown was robbed late Monday. Police late Monday afternoon were on the scene at the bank branch at 20 N. Clark St., right off Madison Street. Detectives entered the branch to look for clues and talk to employees. The FBI was also called to the scene. There was no word if the robber or robbers got away with any cash.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Back porch catches fire at apartment building in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Massive flames engulfed a back porch of an apartment building in Albany Park early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at 4524 N. Central Park Ave. The fire broke out on the porch of a three-story building. Everyone inside got out safely from the apartment building and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two 12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 12-year-old boys were arrested Monday for trying to carjack a woman in the Homan Square neighborhood.Police said the boys were arrested around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Polk Street, just moments after they tried to take a 31-year-old woman's vehicle by force a block away, in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street.Both boys have been charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and are due to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.No further information was immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man dead after stabbing on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a stabbing on a CTA Blue Line train Monday night.Police said the stabbing took place around 11 p.m. near the Clinton Avenue station on a northbound train. Police found the victim, identified as 43-year-old James Parsons, inside the train with stab wounds to the chest. Parsons later died at Stroger Hospital. Police have not released information on what led to the stabbing. No arrests have been made. Safety continues to be a major concern on CTA trains. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 suspect in custody, another remains loose after robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – An offender is in custody following a robbery on the CTA Red Line early Sunday morning.Police said around 2:59 a.m., a 55-year-old man was riding the Red Line train, at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, when two armed men approached him. One of the offenders pointed a handgun at the victim while the second one held a knife. The offenders struggled with the victim while attempting to take his bag, during which the offender with the knife suffered a wound to the leg, police said. When the train came to a stop, the offender with the gun fled the scene with the victim's belongings. The second offender was placed into custody and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was not injured. Area Two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond denied for two men charged in mass shooting outside Near North Side McDonald's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Sunday for the two men charged in a mass shooting that left two dead and seven wounded outside a McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street. Cook County Criminal Court Judge Susana Ortiz denied bond Sunday in Central Bond Court (Br. 1) for accused gunman Jaylun Sanders, 21, and alleged accomplice Kameron Abram, 20. Sanders is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.  At the time of the shooting, Sanders was wanted on a warrant issued for his...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters remain on scene at Pheasant Run resort two days after massive blaze

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters in St. Charles were still chasing hot spots Monday evening at the old Pheasant Run Resort – after a huge fire this weekend. The three-alarm inferno broke out Saturday afternoon. Several buildings, including the main lobby of the resort, were destroyed. Also destroyed was the indoor replica of New Orleans' Bourbon Street, and the A, B, and E wings of hotel rooms. A full investigation into the fire was under way Monday evening. The St. Charles police and fire departments are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal to investigate. Investigators expect it will take two weeks to figure out a cause. Pleasant Run Resort opened in 1963 on the site of a former dairy farm, according to published reports. It closed in March 2020.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicker Park#West Town#Burglars#Tobacco#Morgan Smoke Vape#Mercedes#Smoke Times#W Division St
CBS Chicago

Driver killed after Metra MD-N line hits dump truck, partially derails in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS)-- One person was killed when a Metra Milwaukee District North line train hit a dump truck Monday morning in far north suburban Grayslake.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported an inbound Metra train hit a five-axle dump truck at a private crossing just south of Route 120 in Grayslake. The truck was destroyed, and the cab car of the train derailed as a result of the crash.Metra said the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. A Metra passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Metra confirmed the first car of the train derailed during the crash. According to Metra, inbound and outbound train service was been halted near Grayslake immediately after the crash. The Milwaukee District North Line later resumed service between Grayslake and downtown Chicago, with bus service between Grayslake and Fox Lake, as crews worked to get the derailed train cars back on the tracks and move the damaged train away from the scene.  The train was on the move from the scene by 4:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear when normal service would resume on the Milwaukee District North line.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Boys, ages 13 and 16, shot and wounded in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage boys – one of them 13 – were shot Sunday afternoon in South Shore. At 3:56 p.m., the boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain. One of the victims, 16, was shot in the leg. The other, 13, was wounded in the body. They were both taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in unspecified conditions. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

16-year-old boy shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old shot was shot in East Garfield Park Sunday night. Police said the teen was outside, in the 3300 block of West Madison Street around 11:30 p.m., when shots were fired. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. The 16-year-old was among three teens who were shot over the weekend. At 3:56 p.m. Sunday, two teenage boys – one of them 13 – were shot in South Shore. The boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

University of Chicago teaming up with city to install more than 100 cameras near Hyde Park campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago will be funding a project to install more than 100 new surveillance cameras and license plate readers near its Hyde Park campus, which would be monitored by the Chicago Police Department.The City Council on Monday approved the use of a $3 million grant to the city's Office of Public Safety Administration, which provides administrative functions for the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department, and Office of Emergency Management and Communications.Deputy budget director Latoya Vaughn told aldermen last week the University of Chicago is providing the grant to finance the installation 110 new police...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman arrested after shooting, killing dog that got loose in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a dog that got loose in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday. Kenosha police said a man was walking a dog near 3606 50th St. when the dog got loose. A 22-year-old woman shot and killed the dog, police said. The woman was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with a felony of reckless endangering public safety, and likely other charges related to animal cruelty.The woman was being held in jail late Monday and will be in court on Tuesday.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: East Garfield Park resident $64,000 for water bill; 'There must be a mistake'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How does a water bill for $200 turn into a $64,000 tab from one bill to the next?It's not the first time the CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a bloated bill like this as part of CBS 2's Getting Hosed series on bad water bills.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports a family said they don't have much time to figure this out The bill is due this Thursday and they've been frantically trying to get answers for two weeks with no luck. "Well, there must be a mistake."Jazmin Juarez doesn't understand how this bill could be real. CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead in 7-vehicle crash on Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road; southbound lanes closed

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway are expected to be closed for several hours near Glenview, after a fatal crash involving seven vehicles.Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 near Willow Road shortly after 6 a.m. The Glenview Fire Department said a total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash, and 11 people were injured. One person was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition. Illinois State Police said that person later died.Another person was taken to Lutheran General with minor injuries, according to the Glenview Fire Department. Nine others were treated at the scene.Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the crash, and said all southbound lanes of I-294 near Willow Road are expected to remain closed for several hours.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Businesses worry about rising crime downtown after latest violent outburst at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With an increase in downtown violence, businesses fear it will scare customers away. Just last night, an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy working security in Millennium Park shot a man who had opened fire in the park.The scene extended to Riverwalk, where the suspect tried to get away on a party boat. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked to businesses about the increase in violence.The shooting in Millennium Park happened on the first weekend with restricted hours for visitors under age 18, who must be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.That didn't stop bullets...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 30 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and 31 are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday evening.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire, in the 7600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in Chatham around 8 p.m. Friday. The victim self-transported to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition. A 22-year-old man was shot by an off-duty Cook County Sheriff after refusing to be wanded at an entry point into Millennium Park, off Randolph and Columbus...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Violinist offering reward in finding stolen vintage violin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago violinist is asking the public's help in finding her stolen violin. there's even a $10,000 reward. The vintage Italian violin, built in 1758, was taken during a burglary at her South Loop home last week. Violinist Minghuan Xu and her family were sleeping when the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 people injured in rollover crash in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are injured after a crash caused their vehicle to roll over in River North just after midnight. Around 12:35 a.m., a 32-year-old man along with a 27-year-old passenger inside a Jeep were traveling westbound, on the 100 block of West Huron, when he rear-ended a white Acura SUV waiting at a red light. The Jeep then hit a parked car causing the vehicle to flip on its side, police said. Both occupants in the Jeep suffered minor injuries and were transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old woman, complained of neck and back pain but refused treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Citations are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man's body pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from north suburban Wilmette Sunday afternoon. At 4:13 p.m., the Wilmette fire and police departments at an unspecified point on the lakefront after a boater reported finding a dead body about a mile offshore. Fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard pulled the body from water. Investigators believe the body had been in the water for at least a couple of weeks. The body appears to be that of a man of an unknown race with black hair, standing about 6 feet tall. Wilmette police do not have any active missing persons investigations. They are working with the Cook County Medical Examiner's office to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmette police at (847) 256-1200.
WILMETTE, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy