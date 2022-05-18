Burglars hit three tobacco shops overnight in West Town, Wicker Park, East Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves broke into three tobacco shops overnight, although it was not immediately clear if the burglaries were connected.

Police said two men broke front the front window of Morgan Smoke & Vape, located at 720 W. Randolph St., just before 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A store manager told CBS 2 the offenders took over $2,600 in cash, 25 boxes of cigars, 20 cartons of cigarettes and four water pipes.

Police said the offenders left the scene in a black car, possible a Mercedes.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

An hour later, around 5:15 a.m., Smoke Times smoke shop in Wicker Park reported a break-in.

Police said two offenders broke the front glass door of a business in the 1850 W. Division St.

According to police, the suspects took merchandise before leaving in a black vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

About 10 minutes later, police also responded to an alarm about a block away, at Ash's Wicker Park Tobacconist, located at 1923 W. Division St.

The back door in the alley had been broken open, but nothing was reported stolen, and sources said it was possible the thieves were spooked by police sirens from the response to the break-in at Smoke Times.

Police have not confirmed if these three incidents are connected.