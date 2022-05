Pasco County’s Planning and Development team could use residents’ ideas to help shape its future, and now is the time to share them. The county is updating its Comprehensive Plan and to better inform its citizens, Planning and Development has created a website at www.pasco2050.com to explain the five-year process, as well as to offer surveys and opportunities for residents to speak out.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO