Western Okla. native files for state house

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In a letter sent this week, 22 Oklahoma House Republicans are asking the Governor and Attorney General to “work on securing the immediate release of baby formula being held at the Nation’s Southern border and to stop further shipments.”. The letter also states,...
A bill regulating what school bathroom Oklahoma students use now heads to the Governor’s desk. Lawmakers’ discussing mental health, privacy and Title IX violations for hours Thursday. Ultimately, the measure passed in both the House and the Senate. “Do you have any instances of a rape, sexual assault...
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s chief took aim at what he called ongoing threats to the tribe and its sovereignty during his monthly address to the Tribal Council on May 16. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt “has been attacking our sovereignty since...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers are set to further restrict abortion with a ban that would start at conception. There is concern from opponents that because this bill sets conception as the threshold, different forms of contraceptives could be banned next. The bill’s author said the bill is just about abortion.
(This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier.) Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed legislation that would have required cabinet members to file public reports to disclose their finances. If Stitt had signed the bill last month, Oklahomans would learn that Secretary of Education Ryan Walters makes...
Oklahoma paid outside counsel double the amount originally promised as part of the state’s battle against the tribes in the U.S. Supreme Court. According to Bloomberg Law, Oklahoma originally signed a contract with the Washington, D.C. law firm Paul Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton and Garrison for $700,000 for one of their top litigators Kannon Shanmugam to argue Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta before the nation’s highest court.
(The Center Square) - A bill that limits who has the authority to enter legal agreements relating to election procedures is now in the hands of Gov. Kevin Stitt. Senate Bill 523, which passed by a 35-8 vote, specifies that only the Legislature can settle legal matters that would alter election procedures.
Oklahoma is home to some of the most terrifying tales, urban legends, and haunted places. From one end of the state to the other, there are ghost stories and unexplained phenomena just about everywhere you go. Including dark county roads! Have you ever heard about the mysterious 'Spooklight Road' in N.E. Oklahoma?
If your memory is good enough, you'll remember that one of the first shortages at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was guns and ammo. They simply vanished from store shelves across the country. A lack of manufacturing due to covid-closures mixed with an obviously changing political climate made guns...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another new chapter in the controversy surrounding the contract between the State Tourism Department and Swadley’s Bar-B-Q is unfolding. New reports, uncovered by the Frontier, reveal that Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell signed off on about $16.7 million worth of expenses for the Foggy Bottom Kitchen restaurants in Oklahoma state parks.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House committee that is investigating the controversial contract between Swadley’s and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism had its first meeting last week. However, they weren’t happy with one no-show. Also, the Flashpoint team discusses whether protesters should be allowed outside of...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s nearly $10 billion state budget has been released but no cuts will be made to the grocery tax. The budget gives taxpayers a small, relief stimulus check along with a hefty package to attract Panasonic to the state. Meanwhile, no cuts will be made...
Republican lawmakers provided details Tuesday on their $9.7 billion state budget plan, which included one-time payments to help Oklahomans deal with rising inflation, but notably absent from their announcement was Gov. Kevin Stitt. Legislative leaders said they expect to pass the budget and send it to the governor this week....
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The air was cool and crisp on the night of Wednesday, May 19, 2021. While most people were turning in for the night in Norman, a backyard intruder had different plans. Instead of roaming areas like Ouachita Mountains or the panhandle, a black bear had made its way into the Oklahoma City suburb.
