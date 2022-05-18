ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Western Okla. native files for state house

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m proud to be an Oklahoman and an American. I’m also extremely proud to have...

cherokeephoenix.org

Chief says Stitt continues campaign against tribal sovereignty

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s chief took aim at what he called ongoing threats to the tribe and its sovereignty during his monthly address to the Tribal Council on May 16. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt “has been attacking our sovereignty since...
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
oklahomawatch.org

Billionaire Philanthropists Pushing Charter Schools and School Vouchers Also Fund Oklahoma’s Secretary of Education’s Six-Figure Salary

(This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier.) Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed legislation that would have required cabinet members to file public reports to disclose their finances. If Stitt had signed the bill last month, Oklahomans would learn that Secretary of Education Ryan Walters makes...
kosu.org

Oklahoma paid outside counsel double the fees for arguing SCOTUS case

Oklahoma paid outside counsel double the amount originally promised as part of the state’s battle against the tribes in the U.S. Supreme Court. According to Bloomberg Law, Oklahoma originally signed a contract with the Washington, D.C. law firm Paul Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton and Garrison for $700,000 for one of their top litigators Kannon Shanmugam to argue Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta before the nation’s highest court.
thecentersquare.com

Oklahoma bill makes state lawmakers final authority on election matters

(The Center Square) - A bill that limits who has the authority to enter legal agreements relating to election procedures is now in the hands of Gov. Kevin Stitt. Senate Bill 523, which passed by a 35-8 vote, specifies that only the Legislature can settle legal matters that would alter election procedures.
Z94

One Of The Biggest Oklahoma Gun Shows Is Coming To OKC

If your memory is good enough, you'll remember that one of the first shortages at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was guns and ammo. They simply vanished from store shelves across the country. A lack of manufacturing due to covid-closures mixed with an obviously changing political climate made guns...
KFOR

Flashpoint team tackles ongoing Swadley’s investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House committee that is investigating the controversial contract between Swadley’s and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism had its first meeting last week. However, they weren’t happy with one no-show. Also, the Flashpoint team discusses whether protesters should be allowed outside of...
