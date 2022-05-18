ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County school board members approve new elementary school

WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094gQm_0fi5tgSP00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s official a new elementary school is coming to South Augusta. Richmond County Board of Education members approved Southside Elementary. It’ll replace Rollins Elementary on Mura Drive.

“It’s just to respond to the new growth in that area,” said Jeff Baker.

Growth in South Augusta means more schools. The Richmond County schools building program director Jeff Baker says the plan to expand Rollins Elementary was put in place a few years ago.

He says, “It’s paired with the Richmond Hill k8 school on that same campus. A new K5 800 enrollment school with the opportunity to expand to 1200.”

Baker says the school will hold 30 percent more than that of Rollins Elementary.

ALSO ON WJBF: Local high school host apprenticeship program for graduating seniors

“So, the new school is 109 thousand square feet. The old school was in the 70’s. 70 to 80 thousand square feet so larger,” said Baker.

He says Rollins had to be torn down, due to its old age. He says the average building life is about 50 to 60 years and Rollins was past those constraints. Southside Elementary will offer a fresh setting for more students to learn.

“46 new K,5 elementary classrooms. Three maker spaces new computer labs, beautiful school. Architecturally it’ll resembles the Richmond Hill School to try to give it a campus feel,” said Baker

There’s still no word yet on which students will be zoned for Southside Elementary, but school leaders are expecting to break ground in two months.

Baker says, “School is going to be ready for the opening of 24 25 school year. So, ground will be broken in the next 60 days. Need to get permitting going and some other days, but they should be out there working in the next 60 days and wind up the end of spring beginning of summer 24 and then a lot of moving activity, furniture equipment, things like that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Columbia County Schools celebrates first-year teachers

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WJBF)– Wednesday Columbia County Schools celebrated its first-year teachers at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion. “The days have been long, but the year has gone by so quickly,” first-year teacher Candace Jackson said. Before closing the doors on this year, Columbia County Schools is shining a spotlight on its first-year educators. In August, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

CSRA News: School Year Coming to an End

The School year is quickly coming to an end for several area school districts. This Friday, May 20, is the last day of school for students in Burke and Lincoln Counties. Students in both districts will have early release. Next Tuesday, May 24, is the last day for Richmond County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
Augusta, GA
Education
City
Augusta, GA
Richmond County, GA
Government
Richmond County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Richmond Hill, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Schools honor retirees

The Bulloch County Board of Education and Bulloch County Schools hosted a retirement program on May 17, in the Mattie Lively Elementary School Cafeteria to honor 59 retirees who have retired or will retire from the school district during its 2021-2022 school year. These educators and support professionals devoted a...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County Board of Elections early processing absentee ballots

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)– Thursday Richmond County Board of Elections early processed nearly 13,000 absentee ballots. “The reason is just to expedite getting the results election night,” Richmond County Board of Elections Director, Travis Doss said. Early processing takes place up to three weeks before election day. This is the second year it has been […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Lakeside Middle School student found with gun and knives on campus

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A Lakeside Middle School student allegedly had a gun on campus Thursday afternoon. A letter from the Lakeside Middle School principal was sent home to parents and guardians today informing them about an incident involving that student. The letter states that the student expressed threats of self-harm, and during the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Baker
WJBF

Governor Kemp bus tour stops in Evans ahead of primary election

COLUMBIA, Co. (WJBF)- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stopped in Columbia County as part of his bus tour across the state just ahead of the primary election State Issues on gas prices, and the  COVID-19 pandemic,  are just a couple of things Governor Kemp says he is focusing on during this election.  More specifically, Kemp says […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

“I mean this is what we call STEM technology…” State Superintendent Richard Woods visited Hillcrest Farms

DEARING, Ga. (WJBF)- Students from Dearing Elementary schools Robotics program learned more about agriculture— especially how a robotic-operating dairy farm is run. “For our young people that came out today, I think it was just a fantastic tour. Thinking about the jobs and opportunities for our future people– I mean this is what we call […]
DEARING, GA
WRDW-TV

Residents react to plans for development in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A plan to bring 180 townhouse units and retail and office space to North Augusta went before the planning commission Wednesday night. The developer wants to build off Old Plantation Road in the area behind Circle K. It’s in the earliest stages, and there wasn’t...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Board#Southside High School#The New School#Southside Elementary#Rollins Elementary#70#The Richmond Hill School
WJBF

City leaders express concerns over section 8 housing shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re finding out more about the section 8 housing vouchers that Augusta’s Housing Authority leaders plan to distribute to people living in Dogwood Terrace if that demolition and redevelopment application is approved. NewsChannel 6 spoke with the Deputy Executive Director of the housing authority. The Augusta Housing Authority is still preparing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

New security software possibly coming to Richmond County schools

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County’s School Safety and security is considering purchasing a new software program to investigate threats made on social media. The software will conduct forensic studies, backgrounds and digital imaging.It’ll trace smartphones, computers, tablets, and cloud software. The director over school safety and security says even if a student or […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

IN2WORK program gives inmates job opportunities after release

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — It was a proud moment for Brenda Lyons as she watched her daughter graduate from the IN2WORK program. ” I feel like I’m in the clouds. I feel like I’m in an air balloon. I’m just so proud of my daughter,” Lyons said. The program gives inmates career training skills […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Columbia County Memorial Day closures

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Some Columbia County businesses will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day. All county offices will be closed Monday, the 30th. County libraries will be closed Saturday, May 28th through Monday, May 30th. All book drops will be locked beginning Saturday, May 28th toprevent overfilling. Book […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Lakeside student found with gun and knives, parents are told

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun and knives were found in a student’s possession Thursday, parents of Lakeside Middle School and Lakeside High School students were notified. On Thursday morning, administrators found two small knives in the student’s possession and a gun on the student’s person, the Columbia County School System told parents in a letter. The district said law enforcement was contacted immediately.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities don’t think the shooting of a driver Wednesday was a random crime. That’s one of the new details we’re learning about the investigation into the shooting in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The victim remained in critical condition Thursday at...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy