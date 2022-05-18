ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Kosovo war veterans imprisoned for witness intimidation

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A European Union-backed war crimes court sentenced two leaders of a Kosovo war veterans’ association to 4 1/2 years in prison Wednesday for witness intimidation and obstructing justice.

The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers said Hysni Gucati and Nasim Haradinaj prevented prosecutors “from effective investigations and prosecutions” of former members of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

The court found the two men guilty of intimidating witnesses by publicizing leaked confidential documents “pertaining to the investigations and internal work” of the prosecutors.

Gucati and Haradinaj publicly called witnesses “traitors,” “spies,” “collaborators” and “Albanian speakers” with the intention “to make witnesses and potential witnesses fearful and therefore hesitant to provide information,” the tribunal said.

The special court is investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the actions of the KLA during the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo.

Prosecutors have indicted several people, including former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, on charges of murder, torture and persecution. All have denied the charges.

Gucati, who was chairman of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans Association, and Haradinaj, his deputy, were arrested in September 2020 for revealing case information, including the identitities of hundreds of witnesses and potential witnesses.

The two were acquitted Wednesday of retaliation after prosecutors failed to present evidence. It is not clear whether Gucati and Haradinaj would appeal their convictions and sentences.

Witness intimidation has been a major problem in international prosecutions of crimes committed during Kosovo’s 1998-1999 fight to break away from Serbia.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and a linked prosecutor’s office were established following a 2011 report by the Council of Europe. The human rights organization’s report included allegations that Kosovo Liberation Army fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners, slain Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians.

The court, established in The Hague in part as a response to fears for the safety of witnesses, is part of the Kosovo legal system.

Gucati’s replacement at the veterans’ association, Faton Klinaku, described the verdicts as “political” and “uniltaeral,” and accused the court of not dealing with alleged war crimes by Serbs.

More than 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died during the war in Kosovo. About 1 million were driven from their homes before a NATO bombing campaign forced Serbia to pull its troops out of the country and to cede control to the United Nations and NATO.

Thousands of Serb civilians also fled with the Serbian army and police. Those who stayed behind later faced revenge attacks.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. The United States and most of the West recognize Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia — supported by allies Russia and China — does not.

——-

Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Germany ‘evicting’ Afghan refugees to accommodate people fleeing Ukraine

Germany has displaced Afghan refugees from government accommodation to make way for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, according to reports.Hundreds of Afghan families are being evicted in Berlin to create space for incoming refugees fleeing Ukraine, Foreign Policy reported. The German government justified it by saying that Afghans were being removed from “arrival centres” designed for short term stays.However, activists said that some refugees had been evicted from the accommodation they had lived in for years. “The evictions purposefully weren’t publicised,” said Tareq Alaows, a board member of the Berlin Refugee Council. “Some people had lived in their homes for...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo Police#Kosovo War#War Crimes#Pristina#Ap#European Union#Albanian#Kla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

902K+
Followers
440K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy