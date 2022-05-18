ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman excited for MNF debut with Seahawks, Broncos

By Patrick Olde Loohuis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Now that the schedule for the 2022 NFL season is set, the general league conversation has turned to the most anticipated games. It is only May, but the hype for this upcoming season is already palpable largely because of all that has happened over this hectic offseason.

The game that jumps out immediately for Seattle Seahawks fans is their Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, in which quarterback Russell Wilson will return to the Emerald City.

NFL commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are excited at the prospect of providing commentary on this particular matchup, which they are scheduled to do.

“I was thrilled with the schedule to see that as the opener,” Aikman said. “When you start looking at what potential games there are going to be, that was one that I certainly circled and thought, ‘Man, that’d be a great game if we were able to get it on Monday night.’ And to have it right out of the box is fantastic.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Wilson fares with his new team and how the Seahawks will respond without a clear-cut franchise QB for the first time in a decade.

Buck expects the crowd to be raucous when Wilson takes the field on September 12, provided he doesn’t suffer a preseason injury that keeps him out of the game.

“I can’t imagine it being anything other than just a great celebration for a great athlete and all that he meant to the 12s there in Seattle,” Buck said. “I think it’ll be awesome.”

