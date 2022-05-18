ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz business owner caught in federal COVID-19 fraud-related case scheduled to change plea

By Jessica York
Silicon Valley
 2 days ago

SANTA CRUZ — A Santa Cruz business owner facing federal COVID-19 fraud-related charges is scheduled to modify her not-guilty plea in a U.S. District Court hearing next month. In a complaint filed in the Northern District on April 19, Jaimi Jansen, 40, was alleged to have sold fake...

www.siliconvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanjoseinside.com

Two Charged with San Jose Smoke Shop Robbery Spree

Two men have been charged in Santa Clara County Superior Court with a month-long spree in which they held up at least seven San Jose small businesses – mostly smoke shops – stealing cash, cell phones and cigars, at gunpoint, District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced today. In one...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz woman arrested for providing minors with alcohol, vaping devices

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a woman who was allegedly providing alcohol, marijuana edibles and vaping devices to minors.According to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's office, last Friday, deputies conducted a search of Santa Cruz resident Martha Espinoza's home and storage units. The search revealed she had 730 vaping devices, more than 19 dozen hard seltzers or beers, 30 liters of hard alcohol and 89 marijuana edibles.Authorities said Espinoza is suspected of using social media to sell these products to minors. She had been arrested on similar charges early last month and was previously ordered by a judge not to possess any of these items while she was out of custody on court ordered own recognizance.Espinoza was arrested and booked into county jail for violating the terms of her previous release. She is being held on bail.Authorities said the investigation into Espinoza's activities has been ongoing for several months. Parents are asked to speak with their children and to contact Deputy Koenig at 831-454-7748 if they have any information relevant to the case.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Napa, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Watsonville, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Santa Cruz, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara Co DA extradites Arizona woman, charges her for posing as dental hygienist

SANTA CLARA CO. (CBS SF/BCN): The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office recently extradited an Arizona woman and charged her with posing as a licensed dental hygienist "for years," the DA's office announced on Tuesday. Elizabeth "Mina" Larijani, 50, also known as Elizabeth Garcia Costilla, allegedly worked and attempted to work at more than ten dental offices in the South Bay between 2015 and 2020, the DA said. DA investigators tracked her down in Arizona, where they claim she was again working as a dental hygienist. She was extradited to San Jose for her May 13 arraignment. Larijani was held on $40,000 bail...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Signia hotel in San Jose brings back a familiar Fairmont face

It’s been a while since San Jose has had as lavish a party as the ribbon-cutting celebration Wednesday for the Signia by Hilton, which has reopened the doors of the former Fairmont hotel overlooking downtown’s Plaza de Cesar Chavez. A raft of speakers, including owner Sam Hirbod, General...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Covid#Cdc#Guilty Plea#District Court#Santa Cruz Core
NBC Bay Area

Workers' Dispute Continues Over Pay-to-Park Policy at South Bay's Valley Fair Mall

A beef over parking continues Thursday at Valley Fair mall in the South Bay as workers were set to protest a policy that has been in effect since February. The workers and their allies have been pushing back since a pay-to-park policy was first implemented. The protesters say with the minimum wage in Santa Clara County at $16 an hour, forcing them to pay $3 a day, or $40 a month, to park at their workplace is going too far.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures 1 in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District left a 35-year-old man injured early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mission Street, where the man said he heard a loud "pop" sound as he was walking and then realized he had been shot, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made and police have not released any suspect details in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

How the Bay Area became California's latest COVID hot spot

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Bay Area has been seen as a model for how to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The region instated the nation’s first stay-at-home orders in March 2020 and has since consistently seen lower levels of transmission than its southern counterparts. Today, the Bay Area has one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 death rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Mendocino Farms looks to Santa Clara for next location

Here’s an early heads up: Mendocino Farms is coming your way, Santa Clara. The 13th Northern California location for the seasonal sandwich, salad and soup specialist is tentatively expected to open this fall at the new Mission Park Marketplace in the city’s northern tech corridor. Owners Ellen Chen...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless Concord man accused of murder during encampment dispute

CONCORD – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a homeless man in Concord with murder for allegedly intentionally firing a handgun that killed a Walnut Creek resident.                     Guadalupe Jose Robles, 29, is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of the killing of 25-year-old Shafi Kevin Qasimi, prosecutors said Wednesday.                    Robles was unhoused and camping near a creek near Diamond Boulevard and Willow Pass Road in Concord when the killing occurred May 5.          ...
CONCORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy