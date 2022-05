A freshman state senator inspired to run for public office after he was denied a concealed carry permit has introduced a bevy of bills that would expand gun rights in New Jersey. Most of the legislation sponsored by Sen. Ed Durr (R-Gloucester) seeks to loosen some of the famously tight restrictions New Jersey places on […] The post GOP senator introduces bills to loosen gun restrictions in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO