Phoenix, AZ

Girl, man injured in Phoenix double shooting

By Brent Corrado
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - A young girl and a man have serious injuries following a...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 1

fox10phoenix.com

Police: Speed a factor in deadly Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have identified the two people who were killed in a crash that happened on the morning of May 19. The crash happened in the area of 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. According to police, a white sedan left the roadway, and hit a block wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police release photos of car linked to deadly shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who shot and killed another man late last month and they released photos on Wednesday of his car in hopes it’ll spark leads. The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9 p.m. on April 26. Police found 57-year-old Kent Ellsworth shot and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fiery semi-truck crash closes I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A fiery crash involving two semi-trucks has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on May 20 at milepost 216. DPS has not released any information on possible injuries. Northbound I-17 is closed after Deer...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix music scene remembers Katastro frontman killed in California car crash

According to reports, 32-year-old Andy Chaves was killed along with two other people while they were in a Tesla car along the Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California. Federal traffic safety officials are reportedly looking into whether the car was operating on a partially automated driving system. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tesla crashes into home after driver attempts to put it in reverse: Chandler PD

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A family will be returning home to a big mess after a Tesla crashed into their residence Wednesday night near Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue. Chandler Police say the driver had recently purchased the Tesla and was attempting to put the vehicle in reverse and for an unknown reason, that person lost control. The driver first hit a Prius that was parked in front of the home before hitting the home itself.
CHANDLER, AZ
onscene.tv

150+ Firefighters Battle 4th Alarm Pallet Yard Fire | Phoenix

05.17.2022 | 10:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a fire near 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10:30 PM Tuesday night. Upon arrival crews found a large working fire inside a pallet yard which was quickly extending to nearby structures and equipment. Fire crews balanced the assignment to a working 1st alarm fire and began working to secure a water supply. Additional fire crews from the cities of Phoenix, Glendale, and the Town of Tolleson were dispatched to the scene as the incident quickly grew to a 4th alarm assignment. Crews on the ground deployed multiple hose lines battling the fire from a defensive posture while ladder crews battled the flames from an elevated position. A massive column of black smoke and an ominous orange glow could be seen from miles around the valley. Firefighters battled the inferno throughout the night and into the early morning hours before achieving fire control. Firefighters remain on scene this morning as they work to extinguish hot spots. Fire investigators are currently on scene working to determine what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time, it is unknown if anyone has been displaced as a result of the blaze. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizona man sentenced for stabbing woman to death in 2019

SACATON, Ariz. — A member of the Gila River Indian Community was recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for stabbing a woman to death in 2019. Jose Louise Carpio, III, 25, of Sacaton received his punishment after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
SACATON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot at Knights Inn hotel in Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot at the Knights Inn hotel near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road in Phoenix. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 15 News

One killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash. When...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Apartment building severely damaged after fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are putting out the hot spots of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix. The flames broke out on Wednesday after just after 1 p.m on 27th Avenue just north of Glendale Avenue. Aerial video showed more than a dozen fire department trucks and vans at the scene. Much of the roof had holes in it after firefighters extinguished the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started.
PHOENIX, AZ

