Amber Skiles built two businesses inspired by her love of vintage books and her desire to keep them out of landfills. Skiles started The House of Elements — a business that curates and sells decorative books and other home décor — in 2016 in her basement, then moved it to a 5,000-square-foot warehouse and studio at 3151 Broadway Ave. SW in Grandville in August 2019 to accommodate the business’ growth.

