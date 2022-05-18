Summer program allows MNPS students to catch up on time lost

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor John Cooper and the leaders of Nashville’s premier public education institutions have announced “Trailblazing to TSU,” a new partnership and scholarship program between Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) and Tennessee State University (TSU) to provide 100 students starting in the fall of 2023 the opportunity to be educated and trained for career opportunities in four high-demand content areas. The partnership will include early college experiences in collaboration with MNPS to include college visits, mentorship, guidance, and counseling support, and will be a full ride scholarship that covers four years of tuition and fees for participating students focusing in the following areas: business, education, engineering and health sciences.
