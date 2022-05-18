Summer program allows MNPS students to catch up on time lost

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) Local schools are wrapping up graduation ceremonies this week with Riverdale High School preparing for their ceremony on Wednesday night (May 18), Blackman scheduled for Thursday evening, followed by Holloway High School on Friday night. While Holloway plans for a graduation at LifePoint Church in Smyrna, all of the other schools will hold ceremonies inside the MTSU Murphy Center at 7PM. That said, the graduations mixed with the recent rise in temperature, makes it feel like summer has already arrived. However, the first official day of summer is June 21st.

