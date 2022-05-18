ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

Learn to speak the universal language of music at Spivey Hall Summer Camp

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@news-daily.com
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORROW — Spivey Hall is hosting an in-person Summer Music Camp for 4-7th graders. The weeklong camp will be held...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Eastside High School graduates Class of 2022

COVINGTON — Top honor graduates from Eastside High School’s Class of 2022 congratulated their classmates on thriving in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic during commencement remarks Wednesday. Valedictorian Elizabeth Johnson spoke of the struggles faced during the last two years and reminded classmates to show their gratitude to...
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton Trails fundraiser exceeds expectations

COVINGTON — Newton Trails took a big leap forward toward its goal of renovating the old railroad trestle bridge over the Alcovy River along the Cricket Frog Trail, thanks to a fund-raiser held May 14 at Lockwood Mansion. The trestle, which bisects the trail, is the key element in...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-21: FOOD SERVICES FOR THE ROCKDALE COUNTY JAIL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-21: FOOD SERVICES FOR THE ROCKDALE COUNTY JAIL The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Food Services for the Rockdale County Jail in Rockdale County. A MANDATORY Pre-Proposal Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., local time at the Rockdale County Jail Administration Building, Training Suite on the 2 nd Floor, 911 Chambers Drive, Conyers, GA 30012. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from May 11 to May 17, 2022:. • Loida Joy Aragona, 62, Grand Avenue, Trenton, N.C.; theft by...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of May 10 - May 16, 2022:. • Romisha Darling, 36, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; criminal trespass, battery. • Jermonte Antoine West, 35, Fox...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

