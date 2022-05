KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Kansas City City Royals 7-4 Thursday to win the five-game series.Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left-field stands in the eighth. His sixth home run of the season capped Chicago's sixth come-from-behind win."I was trying to not strike out," Robert said. "I was just trying to put the ball in play. I was expecting a fastball and he just made a mistake and I took advantage of it."Pinch-hitter Adam Engel gave...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO